Rishi Sunak says he is still speaking to Boris Johnson and refuses to rule out returning to government

Rishi Sunak has claimed he still speaks to Boris Johnson “on occasion” despite the huge fallout from his resignation as chancellor.

The prime minister also refused to rule out the possibility of bringing the former prime minister back into government, saying he was “proud” of what they achieved together.

The comments came in an in-depth interview with ITV News, in which Mr Sunak gave insight into his childhood and experiences of racism.

However, allies of Mr Johnson – who many Tories would still like to see returned to Number 10 – suggested the two men were not in contact.

The Prime Minister also clearly refused to rule out the possibility of bringing Mr Johnson (pictured) back into government, saying he was “proud” of what they have achieved together.

Former minister Nadine Dorries posted on social media that the current and former prime ministers “never speak”.

Asked in an interview with ITV if he missed Mr Johnson, Mr Sunak said: “I'm proud of the work we've done together. And we worked well together for a long time. Ultimately, there are, you know, well-documented differences.

On whether he would consider offering a Cabinet post to the ex-MP, who quit the Commons last year after a parliamentary committee found he lied to the House about partygate , Mr Sunak said: “Well, I never talk about these personnel matters, but look, I, you know, I speak to him on one occasion.

The last time the two spoke was “late last year,” he suggested.

However, Mr Sunak insisted he had a “completely new team” in which “people are held accountable”.

“I make sure everyone is honest about what’s going on. It’s very transparent,” he said.

Mr Sunak was chancellor in Mr Johnson's government for two years before resigning along with Sajid Javid, then health secretary, in July 2022, triggering a mass exodus of MPs from government and party roles.

A rivalry between Mr Sunak and his former boss then emerged as he embarked on a campaign for Mr Johnson's job, with the two vying to regain control of the Conservative Party after Liz Truss's short-lived tenure in as Prime Minister.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Prime Minister insisted plots against him were “tiny” following reports that Tory MPs were seeking to replace him as leader of the country.

“I don’t think the country is voting for divided parties,” he said.

“And you know, actually, I think the vast majority of our party is united. And you, you know, obviously we've had debates about illegal immigration recently, but in reality the debates within our party are tiny compared to the gulf on this issue between us and Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister also insisted his wealth was not an issue for voters and accused those attacking him of lacking ambition for our country.

Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, have an estimated combined wealth of around 529 million, according to the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List.

Polls suggest the prime minister faces an uphill battle ahead of a general election due later this year, with Labor currently enjoying a sustained lead.

“I think most people in our country are fair,” Mr Sunak said.

“And you know what, if someone wants to attack that or make a political smear of it, I actually think that says more about him and his ambition for our country, or his lack of ambition, than it does about me and d 'where I come from.'