Indonesian presidential candidates are trying social media and K-pop to win over young voters. Will it work?



Indonesian vice-presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is also President Joko Widodo's eldest son, attends a Mobile Legend Championship esports tournament in Tangerang South, Indonesia, January 12, 2024. (AP Photo /Tatan Syuflana)

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Naima Khairiya Ismah, 17, began being bombarded with social media posts by candidates in Indonesia's presidential election before she even thought about voting.

As three candidates vie to replace popular but term-limited President Joko Widodo in elections later this month, they are aggressively pursuing millennial and generation Z voters. minimum age of 17 to vote and age 43 represent approximately 55% of the country's 205 million eligible voters.

Candidates are looking to apps used by young voters, K-pop music that many love and even video game events.

“As young people, we cannot meet the candidates in person,” said first-time voter Ismah, chatting after class outside her high school in Jakarta. “The easiest way to get to know them is through social media platforms, which are very effective.”

The candidates: Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, 72; government party candidate Ganjar Pranowo, 55; and former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, 54, all hail from Indonesia's conservative, male-dominated political scene. But their campaigns have focused on issues that matter to young people: job opportunities, climate change and institutional corruption.

Polls show Subianto, a former general, well ahead of his two rivals, but perhaps not with the majority needed to avoid a runoff. Although he is the oldest candidate, his running mate is the youngest: Surakarta Mayor Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, who also happens to be the son of the sitting president.

Their lead comes mainly from young voters.

A December survey by the Indikator Politik Indonesia agency showed that the three candidates were virtually tied among voters aged 56 or older, but that Subianto was clearly ahead in all younger age categories.

Subianto was the first candidate to seek support from young people, with campaigns on social media and video billboards featuring animated Pixar-style depictions of himself and his running mate. They aim to soften the image of the gruff-speaking former general, who has been accused of human rights abuses in the past, which he has denied.

Last month, Raka showed up at the popular Mobile Legend Championship esports tournament in Jakarta to attract young players.

K-pop also played a role in the contenders' campaigns.

South Korean groups are incredibly popular in Indonesia, where their huge fan base has organized to support political causes, holding online protests against a controversial law and a recent fundraiser for Palestinians trapped in the war between Israel and Hamas.

Subianto's Gerindra Party held a lottery for free tickets to see popular South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, asking participants to take a photo in front of a billboard of Subianto and post it on Instagram or X, formerly Twitter.

Golkar Party parliamentary candidate Chong Sung Kim adopted “K-pop” as his campaign slogan, saying it stands for “Kredible, Professional, Objective and Peduli”, the latter meaning “care” in Indonesian. The Golkar Party also supported Subianto for president.

Kim, a South Korean immigrant, also promised to try to attract more K-pop stars to Indonesia and reduce ticket prices for their concerts, as well as build ties with his home country for collaboration on education and more job opportunities for Indonesian youth. .

“People in Jakarta are very familiar with the term K-pop. They hear it every day. It's catchy and easy to understand,” Kim told the Associated Press.

It's no surprise to see politicians using K-pop to vote, said Karlina Octaviany, a longtime millennial fan and digital anthropologist.

“It’s important to leverage the world’s largest online community if you want to win,” she said.

Baswedan's supporters have also sought to capitalize on K-pop culture, with popular X account @aniesbubble posting about his campaign activities in Korean. The account claims not to be part of the candidate's campaign, but this could not be independently verified and messages to the user went unanswered.

Also last month, Baswedan made a live appearance on TikTok, where his fans compared him to a K-pop star and coined the Korean nickname “Park Ahn Nice.”

With so much emphasis on winning over K-pop fans, mainly young people and women, Octaviany said it is vital that fans don't lose sight of the issues when voting and even after the election.

“We must remain critical whether our candidate is elected or not, and also examine their performance, their track record, as well as human rights violations or gender issues,” she said.

This is what Muhammad Fakrezi Syamil, who is voting for the first time, is trying to do. The 17-year-old high school student from South Jakarta said he tries to move past the glitzy calls and focus on the applicants' issues and backgrounds to make his decision.

“The best indicator of your future behavior is your past behavior,” he said. “So that’s part of my thinking.”

Ismah, a high school student from Jakarta, said she was not a fan of K-pop but was not opposed to politicians using it to reach young voters.

“There may be some young people who initially weren't interested in politics, but with presidential and vice presidential candidates using it to campaign, it might excite and interest some K-poppers to politics,” she said.