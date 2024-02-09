Pakistan elections – live: Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khans PTI neck and neck in early results





Pakistan temporarily suspends mobile services across the country for general elections

As Pakistani election results come in slower than usual, candidates backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party appear to be doing better than expected, as he was seen neck and neck with front-runner Nawaz Sharif .

Preliminary election results are normally released within hours in Pakistan, but were hit by long delays overnight, only adding to existing fears of voter fraud.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced on its website in the morning the results of only eight of the 265 seats contested in Parliament.

Mr Sharifs (PML-N) leads with four seats, while members of Mr Khan's PTI party who ran as independents won three seats, and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party only got one.

The Election Commission cited an unspecified internet problem as the reason for the long delay of more than 13 hours in counting votes, with the PTI party claiming that the overwhelming mandate of the Pakistani people had been stolen.

Yesterday, polling stations opened from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for more than 128 million registered voters, amid a breakdown of mobile network and data services and accusations of fraud and unfair conditions against voters. members of Mr. Khan's party.

Poll-related violence and terrorist attacks left at least 40 dead on Wednesday and Thursday, following a series of incidents.

Any party needs 133 seats in parliament for a simple majority, but many analysts say the vote may not produce a clear winner.

PTI independents win 21 out of 50 seats, reports Geo TV

According to unofficial results by Geo TV, independent candidates backed by former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan have won 21 of the 50 seats announced so far.

The party of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs nevertheless now maintains a notable lead.

The counting of votes continues and is expected to take hours before it is completed and the final results are announced, sparking frustration among the country's population.

A political party needs 133 seats in Parliament for a simple majority.

February 9, 2024

Imran Khan's PTI party candidates started celebration early

Members of former Prime Minister Imran Khan's jailed candidates began celebrating early in the morning as early results showed a surprise victory in three seats.

The PTI party said that every independent result showed that the PTI [is] He won a landslide victory and denounced delays in counting votes, raising fears of electoral fraud.

Supporters of convicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party celebrate unofficial preliminary partial results as polling day ends

February 9, 2024

Human Rights Council of Pakistan says delays in results constitute human rights violation

The Lahore-based Human Rights Council of Pakistan said delays in counting indicate an attempt is being made to change the results against the views of citizens.

This is a violation of basic human rights, he said, adding that the Election Commission does not announce full results.

There are fears that candidates who were winning by huge margins until last night, the results of all these seats have been withheld and all election officials have been forced to leave the returning officers' offices, he said. -he adds.

February 9, 2024

PTI candidates lead by 5 seats, leaving Nawaz Sharifs party behind

The Election Board of Pakistan has announced the results of 14 Assembly seats and Imran Khan's PTI party candidates are now leading with five seats.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Nawaz Sharifs PML-N are tied with four seats each.

5 candidates PTI4 PPP4 PML-N

February 9, 2024

In pictures: Pakistanis await results hit by delays

Morning newspapers are placed on a stand with front pages of election headlines a day after Pakistan's national general elections in Lahore

People stand next to election posters of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) party.

A Markazi Muslim League supporter monitors news and unofficial preliminary and partial election results at the end of the general election day in Karachi.

People watch the broadcast of unofficial preliminary partial results at the end of polling day, in Lahore

February 9, 2024

UN chief calls for refraining from violence before results

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over violence in Pakistan and the suspension of mobile communications services on election day in the South Asian country, his spokesperson said in a statement sent by email.

As Pakistan awaits election results, the Secretary-General encourages all political leaders and segments of society to maintain a calm atmosphere, as well as to refrain from resorting to violence and any action likely to increase tensions, said American spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.

It is important for all candidates and supporters to ensure that human rights and the rule of law are fully respected in the interest of the people of Pakistan and resolve any disputes that may arise through established legal procedures, added the spokesperson.

Internet and phone services were disrupted in Pakistan as people went to the polls.

Earlier this week, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights denounced violence against political parties and candidates in the run-up to Thursday's vote.

He was particularly concerned about the harassment, arrests and prolonged detention of leaders and supporters of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) party.

February 9, 2024

Vote counting delayed as opposition political parties voice concerns

Pakistan's vote counting has been delayed for more than 13 hours as political parties await the results of the high-stakes election.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said internet-related issues were delaying the process.

In Pakistan, voting is still done through ballot papers and voters mark their choice by placing a check mark or stamp next to the name and symbol of their preferred candidate.

Ballots are then counted manually once voting is complete.

February 9, 2024

What you need to know about the candidates, key issues and what this election means for the country

Pakistan's 127 million voters can now elect a new parliament. These elections are the twelfth in the country's 76-year history, marked by economic crises, military takeovers and martial law, militancy, political upheaval and wars with India.

Forty-four political parties are vying for a share of the 266 seats up for grabs in the National Assembly, or lower house of Parliament, with an additional 70 seats reserved for women and minorities.

February 9, 2024

1707449400ICYMI: Google Doodle marks Pakistan's 2024 national elections

February 9, 2024

Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khans PTI neck and neck as results come in

As results are announced for 265 National Assembly seats, Prime Minister Imran Khan's jailed candidates have claimed a landslide victory, although it is still too early to confirm either.

Three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharifs' party, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), which was expected to win the poll, has so far won four seats.

The Pakistan People's Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, won only one seat and PTI candidates, forced to run as independents, won the other three.

The PTI party said: Every independent result shows that the PTI won by a landslide. But he decried delays and said attempts were being made to steal the election.

February 9, 2024

