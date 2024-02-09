Diplomacy Watch: Putin heads to Turkey for new grain deal talks

Next Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to set foot in a NATO country for the first time since his army invaded Ukraine in 2022.

The Russian leader is headed in Turkey, where he will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss a possible new deal to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea.

The previous grain agreement operated according to a certain mechanism, said Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan earlier this week. It has now been recognized that there is an opportunity to use a different mechanism, and efforts are now being made to make this a reality. This new mechanism would build on Ukraine's approach to Black Sea exports, whereby Ukrainian ships closely skirt the coasts of NATO countries in order to evade the Russian blockade.

This news is a sign of hope in a difficult time for Ukraine. After months of negotiations, it appears increasingly likely that the US Congress will fail to pass a new military aid package for kyiv, exit Ukraine finds itself in a difficult position heading into its first fighting season.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly considering major upheavals in its administration and its forces in the East seem ready to lose Avdiivka, a city that kyiv defended harshly against Russian forces.

Reviving the grain deal would provide some certainty amid this sea of ​​challenges. Perhaps more importantly, it would help reduce tensions between Ukraine and the rest of Europe, where farmers have complained loudly that increased imports of Ukrainian food products are flooding local markets and undermining their business.

Cheap Ukrainian grain imports are a particularly problematic issue for Ukraine's relations with Poland, one of its most vocal allies. In recent months, Polish farmers have blocked border crossings to protest the relaxation of European Union rules on Ukrainian imports, and some agricultural leaders are now organize a more complete blockade of the Ukrainian border, combined with a general strike.

A new grain deal would not completely resolve these problems, but it would certainly help Ukraine at a crucial time.

Of course, this all depends on the whims of Putin, who last year tore up the original Black Sea agreement and accused the West of not upholding its side of the deal by allowing exports of fertilizer components Russians. Although no Western countries are directly party to the deal, Russian officials have argued that it could not be implemented without easing some Western sanctions.

The good news for Ukraine is that Putin appears to value his relationship with Erdogan, who in recent years has become a key mediator between Russia and the West. Next Monday's meeting will put these bonds to the test.

In other diplomatic news related to the war in Ukraine:

Josep Borrell, EU foreign policy chief arrived in kyiv on Tuesday on a trip to highlight European support after the bloc passed a $54 billion aid package for Ukraine last week, according to Reuters. Borrell too reiterated the EU promises to significantly increase its production of artillery shells to help supply Ukraine. Zelensky, for his part, asked the European leader to prioritize arming Kiev rather than building up stocks in European states. Stopping the export of artillery ammunition to third EU countries is the only good possible solution given the current security challenges, he said.

Sweden has ended its investigation into the 2022 attacks on the Nord Stream pipeline that previously carried natural gas from Russia to Germany, writes Kelley Vlahos of Responsible government. The decision came after prosecutors determined that Swedish jurisdiction did not apply, leaving Denmark and Germany as the only states continuing to investigate the incident. Theories abound about the potential attacker, but, as Vlahos notes, all signs since the anniversary of the explosions point to Ukraine as the culprit.

Turkish drone company Baykar said it inaugurated the construction of a factory in Ukraine to produce its Bayraktar drones, which became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance at the start of the war, according to Reuters.

Members of Hungary's ruling party boycotted a vote Monday on whether to approve Sweden's membership in NATO, blocking efforts to ratify Stockholm's candidacy, according to Al Jazeera. An opposition lawmaker argued that Orban hoped to make international headlines while making a gesture toward Russian President Vladimir Putin by undermining NATO and EU unity. The Prime Minister's party, for its part, said in a statement that it would like to see Sweden's candidacy come to fruition, but we expect the Swedish Prime Minister to visit Hungary first given the importance of the question.

News from the US Department of State:

At a press conference Monday, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel expressed support for Turkish efforts to revive the Black Sea grain deal. We continue to believe that it is essential that Ukrainian grain gets where it needs to go, Patel said. If credible progress can be made in this area, it would certainly be welcome.