Ganjar faces battle to overcome Jokowi's electoral betrayal





JAKARTA: As a former governor from Indonesia's political and military elite, Ganjar Pranowo (pictured) is banking on his populist appeal and popular appeal to stay in the running in the February 14 presidential election, where he is expected to win. hard to stand out. With a humble background and an affable, man-of-the-people style strikingly similar to that of his two-term President Joko Widodo, Ganjar was an ideal candidate to succeed him, buoyed by the outspoken support of the wildly popular outgoing president. But his political influence is crumbling today after Widodo, better known as Jokowi, betrayed his own party and tacitly began campaigning for rival candidate and former army hardman Prabowo Subianto. Ganjar now finds himself in a delicate situation, linked to a campaign and a political conflict. vision shaped by Jokowi, but without his crucial support. Ganjar ignored Jokowi's overtures to Prabowo as a politician, responding by doubling down on the populist agenda that won him two terms as governor of Central Java, pledging to create 17 million new jobs, expand social protection and to improve access to higher education for the poor if elected. The 55-year-old silver-tongued son of a police officer and former student activist whose family ran a family store served his province for two decades, with two terms each as a lawmaker and governor. Ganjar built his reputation on pro-poor policies that reduced interest rates on microloans, helped farmers buy fertilizer, and required civil servants to donate 2.5 percent of their monthly salaries to support health programs , education and disaster relief. But some problems have dented his record, including a controversial call last year to block Israel from participating in the Under-20 FIFA World Cup, for which Indonesia was later excluded as host. Ganjar focused on intense grassroots campaigning, visiting poor communities and spending nights in modest village homes. Online, fans have appropriated what they see as his sporty and active image. Our strength is to keep moving forward, meeting people and deploying all the resources we have, Ganjar said in an interview in December. He is still lagging behind in the polls and is 23 points behind Prabowo in the latest Indikator Politik poll, but not far behind Anies Baswedan. Under Indonesian electoral rules, if no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the vote moves to a runoff between the top two finishers in June. Reuters

