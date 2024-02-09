Pakistan Elections 2024 Live Updates: Pakistan Election Results Delayed, Imran Khan's Party Alleges Massive Fraud – World News





Pakistan Elections 2024 Live Updates: Pakistan has started counting votes after the conclusion of voting for the general elections on Thursday at 5 p.m. The Election Commission of Pakistan has released the results of four national parliamentary seats, more than 12 hours after the conclusion of the general elections, according to information available on the commission's website. Among them, the party led by three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif won two seats, while the other two were won by independent candidates. Nine people have died in Pakistan's election-related violence so far, according to local authorities. From internet shutdowns to terrorist attacks, Pakistan's general elections remain controversial. The elections are taking place in the midst of a serious economic crisis and a highly polarized political context.

As the world watches the vote count, here are the latest updates from Pakistan:

Live updates

9:47 p.m. (IST) February 8, 2024

Pakistan Elections 2024 Live Updates: Former Pakistan PM Sharif shows confidence in controversy-marred vote

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is optimistic about his party's chances of winning Thursday's national elections. However, the vote was fraught with issues such as violence and controversy. There was a nationwide mobile phone blackout and a popular candidate was imprisoned. Bombings of political offices killed at least 30 people every day before the election. Attacks during the vote aimed to disrupt it, including one that killed five police officers. Pakistan is grappling with growing militancy.

9:35 p.m. (IST) February 8, 2024

Pakistan Elections 2024 Live Updates: CPJ Condemns Internet Disruption

The Committee to Protect Journalists has criticized Pakistan's suspension of mobile phone services and internet outages during Thursday's elections. They received reports of journalists being prevented from covering certain areas. Ahead of the election, CPJ urged Pakistani authorities to grant Internet access across the country and unblock the investigative news site FactFocus.

9:28 p.m. (IST) February 8, 2024

Pakistan Elections 2024 Live Updates: Partial Resumption Begins on Internet

After a temporary closure, the Interior Ministry announced that mobile phone services have started to partially resume in different parts of the country. They added that full restoration of cellular services across the country will take place soon.

9:11 p.m. (IST) February 8, 2024

Pakistan Election 2024 Live: Pakistan begins counting of votes, clear picture expected early Friday

Pakistan began counting votes after voting ended Thursday in a general election marked by militant attacks and the suspension of mobile phone services, with authorities saying at least nine people were killed across the country . The vote came as the South Asian country struggles to recover from an economic crisis and grapples with growing militant violence in a deeply polarized political environment. Television channels are expected to make projections of the early results within hours of voting closing at 5:00 p.m. (12:00 GMT) and a clear picture is expected to emerge early Friday as counting continues through the night. (Reuters)

9:04 p.m. (IST) February 8, 2024

Pakistan Elections 2024 Live: Acting PM Appreciates High Turnout

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Thursday congratulated the nation on the successful general elections. He said the high turnout demonstrated the determination of the people to shape the future of the country. The Prime Minister expressed this on his nickname X: “The participation and enthusiasm of the Pakistani people were the cornerstone of this democratic exercise. The high turnout is a clear indication of the public's commitment to shaping the future of our country.

8:45 p.m. (IST) February 8, 2024

Pakistan Election 2024 Live News: Internet shutdown continues in Pakistan, asks Hammad Azhar

Former Economy Minister Hammad Azhar tweets on X questioning the country's internet shutdown: “So why exactly aren't the phone networks turning on now?” What security situation is currently threatened? That of false trends fed on TV?

8:24 p.m. (IST) February 8, 2024

Pakistan Election 2024 Live: “Goons” snatched ballot paper – PPP Leader

In a video shared by PPP leader, Saeed Ghani informed that Irfanullah Marwat workers took away four books of ballot papers from Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Girls College in Karachis PS-105. He said the “goons” interrupted the vote count by taking over the polling station.

8:08 p.m. (IST) February 8, 2024

Pakistan Elections 2024 Live: Veteran Politician Farooq Sattar Refuses to Claim Attack

MQM-P leader Farooq Sattar has denied rumors of an attack on his life, confirming his security at his election office, according to The Dawn. In a video shared by journalist Naimat Khan, Sattar dismissed reports of injuries, saying: “These rumors that my car was attacked and my injury are false. They spread fake news to sow panic.”

7:48 p.m. (IST) February 8, 2024

Pakistan Election 2024 Live News: Poll percentage not yet known

A nationwide holiday was declared to allow more than 120 million voters to cast their ballots. As the voting time was over, those already present in the polling station premises were allowed to vote. The polling percentage is not disclosed at this time.

7:44 p.m. (IST) February 8, 2024

Pakistani election 2024 live: Amnesty International denounces internet shutdown

The suspension of telecommunications and mobile internet services on election days is a direct attack on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, says Amnesty International.

🇵🇰The decision to suspend telecommunications and mobile internet services on an election day is a blunt attack on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. Amnesty International calls on the Pakistan authorities to urgently lift the blanket restrictions on access… — Amnesty International South Asia, Regional Office (@amnestysasia) February 8, 2024

7:21 p.m. (IST) February 8, 2024

Pakistan Election Results LIVE: Welcome to our LIVE coverage

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Pakistan General Elections 2024. Marked by Internet outages, voting began today at 8 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m. While Nawaz Sharif is confident of his resounding victory, Bilawal Bhutto is leading from Lahore, reports Dawn.

