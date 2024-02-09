The five best moments from Tucker Carlson's interview with Putin





CIA blew up Nord Stream, says Putin Mr. Putin also claimed that the CIA was behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream, the undersea gas pipeline linking Germany, Finland and Russia. The attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines took place in international waters, with large quantities of gas rising from the ocean floor. Russia was suspected of a possible sabotage attack, with Moscow previously threatening retaliation for Finland's decision to join the NATO military alliance. Intelligence reviewed by U.S. officials later suggested that a pro-Ukrainian group was behind the attacks. Asked by Carlson who blew up Nord Stream, Putin replied: You, of course. The former Fox News host joked that he had been busy that day. Putin said: The CIA has no such alibi. Asked if he had any evidence to back up his claims, the Russian president said he would not go into detail but that they needed to look for someone who was interested and had capabilities. Arrogant Boris Johnson is the reason Ukraine keeps fighting, says Putin Putin reiterated his claims that Boris Johnson sabotaged a peace deal with Ukraine negotiated with help from Turkey in spring 2022. Carlson asked Putin about reports that Ukraine was blocked from negotiating a peace deal by the former British prime minister acting on behalf of the Biden administration. The former prime minister previously vehemently denied the allegations, calling them complete nonsense and said he had simply expressed concerns about the nature of the potential deal during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky . When Carlson raised the issue, Putin said: Prime Minister Johnson came to talk us out of it and we missed the opportunity. Well, you missed it. He added: The fact that they are obeying the demands or persuasion of Mr Johnson, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain, seems ridiculous. Where is Mr. Johnson now? And the war continues. Carlson replied: That's a good question. Where do you think he is and why did he do this? Putin said he didn't understand. Because of arrogance, because of a pure heart, but not because of a great mind, he said. Putin could release Evan Gershkovich in prisoner swap Elsewhere in the more than two-hour interview, Putin hinted that he might be willing to release Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter who has been held in a Russian prison for nearly a year on the basis of unfounded allegations of espionage. Putin reported that behind-the-scenes discussions were underway with Washington regarding the release of Mr. Gershkovich, as he said: the special services are in contact with each other. They are discussing the matter at hand, he said, adding: I believe an agreement can be reached.

