Indonesians to vote next week amid huge controversies over eligibility, ethical violations Radio Free Asia

With just a week left before Indonesian voters go to the polls to elect his successor, President Joko Jokowi Widodo is facing a political storm over allegations of voting interference in the young democracy .

Hundreds of students rallied in Jakarta on Wednesday to denounce the president's intervention in the electoral process, as more universities joined the chorus of academia urging him to remain true to democratic values .

Jokowis' attempt to placate them and other critics a day earlier by saying he would not interfere in the vote may not have been convincing. He had was all the rage last month by saying he was allowed to choose sides in the February 14 elections.

The election so far cannot be tainted by the violent clashes and sectarian rhetoric that marked the last two, but it is a race marred by controversies over partisanship, electability and ethical lapses.

To draw attention to these allegedly undemocratic developments, many university students marched on Wednesday afternoon from Trisakti University to the State Palace in the capital.

They held banners reading Jokowi is Deceitful and Reject Unfair Elections, local media and the Reuters news agency reported.

“We are done with the president's intervention in the 2024 elections, especially to help a human rights criminal win the elections,” Tegar Afriansyah, who organized the protest, told Reuters.

He was referring to one of the three presidential candidates, Prabowo Subianto, who is also defense minister. Jokowi is not eligible for a third five-year term due to constitutional limits.

Prabowo is widely accused of serious human rights violations during the regime of former dictator Suharto, although he has never been tried in court.

\In addition to voting for a new president, Indonesians will elect hundreds of officials for the national legislature, provincial legislatures, governors' offices as well as regency and city posts.

Indonesian university students walk past a painted road sign reading JKW END during a protest against incumbent President Joko Jokowi. Widodos perceived interference in the electoral process for next week's elections, in Jakarta, February 7, 2024. (Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters)

Prabowo's running mate is Jokowi's eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, 36, whose path to the race was opened by a highly controversial court ruling in October.

This alliance has raised concerns among some Indonesians about dynastic politics and nepotism.

Critics, including professors at more than a dozen universities across the country, have accused Jokowi of deviating from democratic principles and attempting to create a political dynasty by advancing those close to him.

Our country has gone astray because of unethical and deceptive power struggles, Harkristuti Harkrisnowo, a professor at the University of Indonesia, said at a press conference in West Java last week, reported the Jakarta Post.

Earlier, Gadjah Mada University, Jokowi's own alma mater in Yogyakarta, in a statement accused the president of deviating from democratic values.

Gibran, the mayor of Solo, benefited from a controversial Constitutional Court ruling in October, which revised the minimum age of presidential and vice-presidential candidates from 40 to any age for those who have been regional heads.

The court's chief judge, Anwar Usman, who is married to Jokowi's sister, was removed from his position in November for ethical violations linked to the decision.

Although Jokowi has not officially endorsed any candidate, it is widely believed that he will favor Prabowo and his son Gibran. Jokowi defeated Prabowo in the last two elections in 2019 and 2014.

Ari Dwipayana, who coordinates Jokowi's presidential team, last week accused the president's political enemies of orchestrating the wave of criticism against Jokowi, according to a Tempo article.

The strategy of partisan politics is allowed in political protest, Ari said.

In response to criticism, Jokowi said everyone had the democratic right to express themselves, Kompas, another Indonesian media outlet, quoted him as saying.

Yes, that's democracy, everyone has the right to speak and express their opinions. Please do it, Jokowi said.

Recent opinion polls show Prabowo well ahead in the three-way race for the top job.

The latest survey, released by Populi Center on Wednesday, found that 52.5 percent of respondents favored Prabowo, followed by 22.1 percent for former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan and 16.9 percent for former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan. former governor of Central Java, Ganjar Pranowo.

The winning ticket would have to obtain more than 50% of the national votes and 20% of the votes in half of the provinces to avoid a second round on June 26. The runoff would only require a candidate to obtain more than 50% of the vote.

Populi Center said the Prabowo-Gibran pairing managed to attract young voters looking for fresh and dynamic leadership, as well as older voters loyal to Prabowo and Jokowi.

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's Defense Minister and candidate in next week's presidential election, walks with President Joko Jokowi Widodo at a hospital in Surabaya, in a photo posted by the minister on Instagram on October 23, 2023. (Via Instagram /Prabowo)



Prabowo's popularity was boosted by his campaign portrayal as a likeable and relatable character, using TikTok to attract young voters with humorous and fun content. In addition, support from groups such as the influential Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama also helped, said Mada Sukmajati, a lecturer at Gadjah Mada University.

Nahdlatul Ulama has not officially stated that it supports Prabowo, but its leaders have expressed support for him.

There is also the use of state officials and resources, from ministers to village chiefs, to support his campaign, thanks to Jokowis' intervention, Mada told BenarNews.

Jokowi has also been accused of resorting to populist measures, such as early granting of social assistance and raising salaries for civil servants, the police and the army, which critics say are aimed at to increase Prabowo's chances.

A student at Wednesday's march said people can see through such actions.

If Jokowi dares to distribute social aid and even claims that a president can campaign, it means that he has committed many violations. Jokowi embarrasses us because he thinks people are stupid, Kevin, a student at Trisakti University, said in a report by local news magazine Tempo.

Indonesian presidential candidate and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto (left) and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka attend an event organized by the Anti-Corruption Commission (KPK) in Jakarta, in a photo posted on Instagram by the minister January 17, 2024. (Via Instagram/Prabowo)



A disloyal act during campaign events?

Allegations of irregularities in the upcoming polls grew on Monday, with the electoral ethics council chastising the General Election Commission for not changing age rules before registering Gibran as a vice presidential candidate. Although the reprimand did not affect Gibran's electability, it added to the scandal surrounding his candidacy.

The head of the electoral commission, Hasyim Asyari, was also found guilty of another electoral ethics violation last year for traveling with a politician whose party was subject to an eligibility vetting process to participate in the elections.

Meanwhile, the campaign has also been marred by allegations of foul play, such as Ganjars supporters being detained by security officers at rallies and their posters removed by authorities.

Anies faced a power outage while preparing to hold a rally in Madura, East Java, on January 31, and was also forced to move campaign events several times after the withdrawal of authorizations to use the sites at the last minute.

Anies criticized Jokowi's handling of the economy, citing growing inequality and unemployment, and promised to improve public services, education and health.

He also pledged to uphold the principles of pluralism, tolerance and democracy, which he said have been eroded under Jokowi's rule.

Ganjar has positioned himself as a moderate and progressive alternative, focusing on his achievements in governance, anti-corruption and human rights.

Analysts say this year's elections pose a new challenge to Indonesia's democracy, testing its institutions and the maturity of its political actors.

Ethical violations have caused a serious erosion of democracy, Siti Zuhro, a researcher at the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), said in a discussion on Wednesday titled Democracy at the Limit.

Firman Noor, another political analyst, warned that failures and abuses of power could undermine the fairness and integrity of the elections.

I'm afraid the result (of the election) will be invalid, Firman said, meaning someone could challenge the result due to ethical lapses.

The government must respect the law, not distort it, not create dynasties or let the oligarchy take power.

BenarNews is an online news organization affiliated with RFA.