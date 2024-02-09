Elections in Pakistan: allies of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan obtain better results; PTI alleges massive rigging as results delayed. 10 points





Voting for Pakistan's general election ended amid allegations of fraud and shutdown of cellular and internet services, Pakistan-based Dawn reported. The voting process began at 8 a.m. and continued until 5 p.m. In the early hours of today, the Electoral Commission released the first results of the 2024 elections, more than 10 hours after voting closed. The announcement comes amid accusations of election manipulation, isolated incidents of violence and a nationwide cell phone outage. The South Asian country is struggling to recover from an economic crisis as it grapples with growing militant violence in a deeply polarized political environment.

Everything you need to know about Pakistan Elections 2024:

1. As vote counting was underway for Pakistan's general elections held on Thursday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan claimed victory, saying the people had demonstrated their determination to elect his party by participating in large numbers. vote. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not allowed to run as a bloc in Thursday's elections, but unofficial tallies by local television channels show independent candidates – including dozens nominated by his party – are leading in most constituencies.

2. His party also claimed that the mandate of the people of Pakistan was stolen. The party also raised concerns over the delay in results.

3. An “Internet glitch” was the cause of the delay in results, said Zafar Iqbal, special secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), without elaborating. In a statement released Friday morning, the Interior Ministry said a lack of communication had caused delays in results due to security measures taken as a precaution. Early Friday morning, the ECP announced on its website the results of 12 of the 265 contested parliamentary seats.

4. Five were taken by supporters of jailed cricket star Imran Khan who were running as independents, while four were from the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N), the party of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Three seats were won by the Pakistan People's Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

5. The main battle is expected to be between candidates backed by Khan, whose PTI party won the last national elections, and the PML-N, which analysts say is backed by the powerful military.

6. A party needs 133 seats in Parliament to achieve a simple majority, but many analysts say the vote may not produce a clear winner.

7. Earlier, before the announcement of the first results, PTI chief organizer Omar Ayub Khan had said that he was confident that the party had done enough. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent candidates have the capacity to form the next federal government with a two-thirds majority,” he said in a video statement released to the media.

8. Allegations of electoral fraud overshadowed the elections, and the shutdown of the country's mobile phone network by authorities on voting day – apparently for security reasons – added fuel to the fire. Roof Hassan, PTI information secretary, said in a video statement on social media platform “An attempt might be on to falsify the results,” he said about the delay in announcements from the ECP headquarters.

9. PTI said that the votes of each candidate are tabulated at each polling station on Form 45. Imran Khan's party mentioned that copies of these forms were collected by the polling agents of the PTI candidate , which shows that they won by a large majority. However, returning officers now manipulate results using Form 47.

10. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday expressed concern over violence in Pakistan and the suspension of mobile communications services on election day in the South Asian country, his spokesperson said. speak in a press release sent by email. Lawmakers in the US Congress also condemned the use of political violence, the shutdown of mobile phone services and restrictions on freedom of expression in the country. In an article on X, Dina Titus said: “Free and fair elections are the cornerstone of a functioning democracy. I condemn the use of political violence and the restriction of freedom of expression in Pakistan. I am closely monitoring the situation on the ground and urge those responsible to adhere to the rule of law. »

Meanwhile, thousands of troops were deployed on the streets and at polling stations across the country on Thursday. Borders with Iran and Afghanistan were temporarily closed as security was stepped up to ensure the elections took place peacefully. Despite increased security measures, 12 people, including two children, were killed in 51 bombings, grenade attacks and shootings by militants, mainly in western provinces, the army said in a press release. The future leader will also have to seek a new IMF bailout while facing massive debt. Pakistan's 23rd bailout program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) since independence in 1947 ends next month and will last nine months. For nearly half of Pakistan's history, the military has ruled the country and continues to exert significant influence over elected officials. After being overthrown in a 1999 coup, Sharif went into exile several times.

(With inputs from Reuters, ANI, PTI)

Published: 09 February 2024, 09:40 IST

