Survey reveals widespread perception of favoritism within Turkish religious authority





Eight out of ten employees at Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet) said they believed there was widespread favoritism within the institution, according to a survey by a pro-government union. Turkish minute reported Thursday, citing the daily Birgn. The results of the research on issues, expectations and perceptions of Diyanet employees regarding religion and Diyanet, conducted by Diyanet-Sen with the participation of 6,406 staff members, were shared with Diyanet Chairman, Ali Erba, January 17. within management, Birgn said. The results revealed that 80 percent of Diyanet employees say there is favoritism within management, while only 7 percent say the opposite and 13 percent say they are undecided on the issue. Thirty percent of staff disagreed with the statement that the Diyanet is the most esteemed institution in matters of Islam, while 68 percent agreed that the Diyanet is the most esteemed institution most influential and respected in matters of Islam in Turkey. The leadership is under the spotlight due to the recent suicides of its imams. The suicides of five religious in five months have powered concerns over allegations of political discrimination within Turkey's religious institutions against imams who do not support the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Among Diyanet employees who participated in the survey, 35 percent expressed the following opinion: “If I had a choice, I would prefer to be transferred to another position in the civil service, while 45 percent said that they could not use their annual leave and 44.9 percent pointed out that their economic problems The situation has regressed compared to 10 years ago. Eighty-five percent of participants said religious sensitivities in Turkey have declined compared to five years ago, while 37.4 percent say the functioning of the Diyanet has deteriorated over the same period. The Diyanet, whose budget exceeded that of seven out of 17 Turkish ministries in 2023, is frequently criticized for its politicization under the AKP government, to the point that President Recep Tayyip Erdoan compared the directorate's staff and imams to members of the army in 2023. 2018. The Turkish government has been accused of using the directory as an instrument to silence dissent and cover up wrongdoing by incorporating political issues into religious sermons. Take a second to support the Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://stockholmcf.org/survey-reveals-widespread-perception-of-favoritism-within-turkeys-religious-authority/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos