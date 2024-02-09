China's economic woes are deepening as investors remain skeptical about the effectiveness of Xi Jinping's 2015 playbook in dealing with the current market rout.





The Chinese government's efforts to stabilize the country's stock market, which suffered a $7 trillion rout, are proving ineffective. Investors doubt that the president Xi Jinping can use the same strategies that worked in 2015 to address the current market crisis. What happened: The Chinese government took emergency measures to support the falling stock market, including targeting short sellers and freeing up liquidity for banks. However, these actions were not enough to address the deeper issues at play, Bloomberg reported THURSDAY. China fired its market chief on Wednesday, Yi Huimanin a move that analysts say reflects a preference for strengthening administrative controls rather than solving the economy's fundamental problems. “The real reason this time is different is that the narrative around economic growth has changed,” said Fang Rui, fund manager at Shanghai WuSheng Investment Management Partnership. “We are today at an inflection point not seen in recent decades.” “This reshuffle demonstrates that the political impetus remains to strengthen administrative controls rather than address the fundamental problems facing the economy,” Eurasia Group analysts wrote in a note after the surprise reshuffle. Rather than helping, they write, “it reinforces the feeling of unease and weighs on confidence.” Despite these measures, market turmoil persists, sparking criticism of Xi's government among the public and investors. The upcoming Lunar New Year holiday adds additional pressure to resolve the crisis, as millions of small investors prepare to meet their families. See also: Jamie Raskin faces new ethics complaint for failing to disclose payday of wife's stock “Market interventions cannot work over time if the underlying factors are not taken into account,” said Silver Brock, managing director of private equity firm Kaiyuan Capital. “Recent policies all seem to treat the symptoms rather than the disease.” Unlike 2015, China's current economic slowdown is occurring against a changed political landscape. The government is hesitant to rely on significant stimulus measures, and top leaders have indicated a shift toward high-quality growth and a move away from the debt-fueled housing market. Why is this important: Recent turmoil in Chinese markets is a cause for concern, with analysts warning that urgent action is needed to resolve the crisis. Despite promises of government support, the market rout continued, with small-cap stocks particularly hard hit. The US Treasury Department is also sending a high-level delegation to Beijing to discuss China's economic policies and practices amid significant economic instability in China. A team of five senior officials from the US Treasury Department is scheduled to meet with their Chinese counterparts this week. The discussions will mainly focus on China's trade strategies, in particular its use of non-market economic practices and its industrial overcapacity. Read next: Happy 20, Facebook: If you had invested $1,000 in Mark Zuckerberg's social network when it went public 12 years ago, here's how much you would have Photo by Alexander Khitrov on Shutterstock Conceived by Benzinga NeuroEdited by

Kaustubh Bagalkote

The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system leverages the extensive Benzinga ecosystem, including native data, APIs and more, to create comprehensive, timely stories for you. Learn more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.benzinga.com/analyst-ratings/analyst-color/24/02/37024709/chinas-economic-woes-deepen-as-investors-remain-skeptic-about-xi-jinpings-2015-play The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos