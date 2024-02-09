Will Imran Khan shake up Pakistan's military and political elite?





It's a no-win situation. Nothing could be more humiliating to the military establishment than a landslide vote in favor of the blue-eyed boy he helped rise to power in 2018. Khan, as Wazir-e-Azam (Prime Minister), challenged the Pakistani military's unquestioned grip on national security issues. and moved ahead in key appointments, including that of the ISI chief. This crushed him and his PTI top brass, and he was convicted based on a barrage of frivolous accusations. Yet Khan upset the election results from behind bars.

Denying the results or overturning the leads could, however, lead to violence and riots with Khan's supporters fuming with anger.

It is already rumored that the Pakistani media jumped the gun with an insignificant percentage of the initial results being projected as conclusive trends.

Never was there such a situation after 1970. The public today decided to stand with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Khan tells the electorate in a 34-second video clip released by his party on X before the elections. Can this be another watershed moment like that of 1970, when Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the leader of the Awami League of East Pakistan (now Bangladesh), won an absolute majority than former dictator General Yahya Khan refused to accept?

Whatever the final results, the Pakistani army and the ISI suffered a major blow. For a country that has experienced martial law four times and indirect establishment control over its elected civilian governments since its birth, this is the battle for democracy. The people of Pakistan are fed up with corrupt dynasts and authoritarian regimes. Khan, the quintessential outsider, cricketer-turned-politician, captured the popular imagination after decades of match-fixing.

The roles have also been reversed in this election, with anti-military commerce becoming Khan's plank, while Sharif, known for his criticism of the military, has been measured in his campaign since returning from London, Pakistan. Popular sympathy on the ground was also heavily channeled through social media by the PTI, which faced regime repression.

The flame Khan lit is also dangerous. His tenure as Wazir-e-Azam was marked by several flaws, including sharp economic decline and security concerns. He can be a maverick like former US President Donald Trump with his calls for his supporters to take to the streets. Scenes similar to the January 6 Capitol riots played out in Pakistan at the Islamabad High Court premises in May when Khan was arrested by paramilitary rangers. A crown of thorns awaits Khan if General Asim Munir finally decides to let him out of prison. Pakistan faces multiple food and energy security crises, growing conflicts in restive provinces, huge IMF (International Monetary Fund) debts and borders in turmoil.

For now, it is a battle for political survival. Can Imran Khan, against the rest of Pakistan's political and military elite, lead to an upheaval of democracy? India is watching quietly hoping that these flames do not spread within and beyond Pakistan's borders.

Smita Sharma is a journalist and visiting professor at the Kautilya School of Public Policy. Twitter: @smita_sharma.

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are those of the author. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/will-imran-khan-upset-pakistans-military-political-elite-2887630 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos