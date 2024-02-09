Boris Johnson supports Canada's membership in the Aukus military pact





Boris Johnson and Liz Truss have called for Canada to be added to the Aukus military alliance to strengthen the West's collective defenses against threats from Russia and China. Former prime ministers have said Canada should be included in the development of new military technologies, including hypersonic missiles and underwater drones. The Aukusalliance is a partnership between the United Kingdom, the United States and Australia, focused on the development of a new nuclear submarine for Australia to counter China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region. Mr. Johnson, who helped negotiate the launch of the alliance, said Canada was the most obvious next candidate because it had often fought heroically for freedom. A new paper from the Legatum Institute argues that Canada should be added to Aukus because its supply of critical mineral resources would allow the United States, United Kingdom and Australia to be less dependent on Chinese exports. The think tank believes Canada should be added to Pillar II of the alliance, which promotes cooperation between member states on technology, artificial intelligence and the construction of new weapons. Canada is already a member of NORAD, a defense partnership with the United States that provides advance warning of nuclear missile attacks and spy balloons aimed at North America. The newspaper, which is also backed by former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, argues that Canada should be allowed to join the alliance and have access to military secrets, in exchange for granting royalty-free access. customs to other Member States to its mineral resources. Canada is the most obvious candidate to join Deeper integration of science, technology and industrial capabilities will produce the fastest and most exciting results, with some specific targets already in sight, such as hypersonic missiles and underwater drones, Mr. Johnson. Now is the time to go further and involve other countries in this partnership, and the next most obvious candidate must be Canada. Canada is not only a pillar of the Commonwealth and the G7. For more than a century, Canadians have fought, often heroically, for freedom. No country better embodies the values ​​that make Aukus possible and Canada has so much to offer. Ms Truss echoed Mr Johnson's call, saying Britain should work closely with its long-standing allies to thwart the hostile ambitions of authoritarian regimes. She said: Bringing Canada into the Aukus family would be a timely strategic move to strengthen the West's collective defenses. Proponents of the Aukusalliance argue that the UK was only able to negotiate its own foreign and security treaties because of Mr Johnson's Brexit deal, which did not bind Britain to a policy on a European scale. The creation of the alliance sparked a major diplomatic row between Australia and France, who had previously signed a contract to build a nuclear-powered submarine. France recalled its ambassador to Australia after the country negotiated a new deal with the United States and the United Kingdom, forcing the cancellation of a 56 billion deal with French shipbuilder Naval Group, while Jean- Yves Le Drian, the French foreign minister, called the partnership a stab in the back.

