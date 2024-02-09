Isn’t Xi adorable! Iowa high school students visit China at personal invitation from Jinping – 39 years after communist leader fell in love with small town of Muscatine

Students from the Iowa town visited by Chinese President Xi Jinping nearly 39 years ago were invited on an all-expenses-paid trip to China by the communist leader himself, showing that the town of Muscatine holds a special place in his heart.

In 1985, Sarah Lande organized a Chinese group visiting Muscatine as part of an agricultural research tour of America, and one of the participants was Xi.

The two men remained in touch over the years, and Lande decided to echo Xi's remarks at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco in November, when he expressed a desire to host students Americans in his country.

Lande, whom Xi calls an “old friend,” wrote the president a letter asking him to include Muscatine students among the 50,000 foreign students he would like to welcome over the next five years, theDes Moines Register.

On January 10, China Daily reported that Xi extended a personal invitation to Muscatine High School students and staff to come visit China.

“I guess there's something to saying 'Iowa nice' because he never forgot us. It seems like it got stuck,” Lande said.

The official invitation arrived three days later, on January 13, and by January 22, 24 students and four staff members were on a plane to China.

Xi said he hoped “more young Americans would visit China, observe China with their own eyes, listen to China with their own ears, and measure China with their own footsteps in order to get a glimpse of the real China.” “.

“Isn’t that the stupidest thing.”But I guess it shows that if (Xi) decides he wants something to happen, it will happen. When China wants something to happen, it puts all its mind, soul and money into it,” Lande said.

On the all-expenses-paid trip, the group spent eight days visiting local students, visiting landmarks such as the Great Wall of China, and attending a conference for students learning the Mandarin language.

Photos released by the Muscatine Community School District show the group did activities such as visiting Fudan University and learning details about ancient Chinese paper and writing, and learned how to make dumplings and eat Peking duck.

At the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco in November, Xi expressed a desire to welcome American students to his country.

Muscatine High School student Cole Loos saidVoice of America“I was lucky to have my passport to leave. It was very spontaneous.”

Ann Edkin, the physical education teacher who accompanied the trio, said: “The fact that he came here is cool. But having that ongoing relationship, it's not just one incident, but an ongoing relationship that makes it so unique and special.

“I’m actually very, very proud of them. It seems like they grew up very quickly in a few days,” said Heidi Kuo, a Mandarin teacher at the school.

Xi fell in love with Iowa during his 1985 visit as a 32-year-old leading Hebei Shikiazhuang Prefecture's corn processing delegation on a 12-day visit to the countryside from Iowa.

They visited farms and manufacturing facilities during their research on American food production systems.

They were sometimes confused. After driving down a four-lane highway, one member of the delegation wondered how they could turn around and go back.

Gary Dvorchak bought his former family home last year for $250,000 and plans to turn it into a museum to celebrate Xi's visit and improve U.S.-China relations.

Xi slept in a room with green shag carpet and cutouts of Star Trek characters on the walls. He ate eggs with a spoon because his host had forgotten the chopsticks.

He enjoyed his stay so much that in 2012, when Xi returned to the United States as vice president, he specifically requested a visit to Iowa.

Gary Dvorchak, whose bed was used by China's future president all those years ago, bought back his former family home with the intention of using it to improve understanding between the two nuclear superpowers.

“Our vision is really to use it to run it as a nonprofit and make it a positive presence in an otherwise very negative relationship,” he said.