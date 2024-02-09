Dynamics in Trkiye as local elections approach

Local elections are expected to take place in Trkiye on March 31.

Even if local elections do not significantly shape the immediate future of the country, they hold the potential to trigger many political dynamics.

In many countries, local elections fall under municipal governance, but in Trkiye they are often seen as an extension of general elections. After the electoral victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in May 2023, Trkiye has entered a new era. The Justice and Development Party (AK Party) maintained its dominance for 20 years and, alongside the People's Alliance, achieved a parliamentary majority. Subsequently, President Erdoan took structural measures to revive the economy, persisted in the fight against terrorism, and strengthened his foreign policy momentum through regional normalization.

The opposition, however, suffered a significant setback, which led to the dissolution of its alliance after the elections. Despite efforts by the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) to overcome its electoral defeat by ending the leadership of Kemal Kldarolus after losing 13 elections to Erdoan, the new leader has struggled to assert control of the party and bring about the expected change within the CHP. Additionally, the CHP has become a party where Ekrem Imamolu, the mayor of Istanbul, seeks to marginalize his political opponents and take central control.

The Good Party (IP), which represents the secular and nationalist components of the National Alliance, has experienced fragmentation following internal conflicts. Although Meral Akener, the party president, managed to hold her party together, she witnessed a decline in its political influence. Smaller parties within the Nation Alliance failed to stand out after the elections. The People's Democratic Party (HDP), rooted in Kurdish nationalism, aimed to recalibrate its position after the general election and sought to preserve its prominence amid PKK controversies by changing the party's name. Its members ran in the May 14 elections under the new Green Left Party (YSP), also known informally as the People's Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party).

Changing alliances

As the March 31 elections approach, the fundamental dynamics of Turkish politics remain unchanged. Nonetheless, significant changes are occurring within and between alliances. The People's Alliance capitalized on its cohesive position on crucial political issues, supported by electoral victory. The AKP and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), the main components of the People's Alliance, faced no major obstacles in nominating candidates in local elections and managed to present unified candidates in major cities. More importantly, their consistent discourse on domestic and foreign policies persists. The strategic objective of the Peoples' Alliance is to reconquer major cities, including Istanbul and Ankara, thus strengthening the alliance.

Conversely, the prospects for opposition parties are less promising, due to several key factors. First, the CHP is mired in internal conflict. The new president of the party, zgr zel, intends to reduce the influence of his predecessor, Kldarolu, while asserting his leadership, particularly against Imamolu. A loss to the AKP in local elections would complicate his ability to retain his presidency, providing Kldarolu with a solid basis to win back his position. Second, the opposition bloc is disintegrating. The IP, positioning itself as a third alternative, criticizes the CHP, with which it had previously aligned itself, and presents itself in the elections with its own candidates in major cities. This strategy complicates the prospects of the CHP, particularly in Istanbul.

The pro-PKK YSP party plans to run in Istanbul against CHP candidate Imamolu. If the YSP nominates a candidate, Imamolus' chances of losing Istanbul could increase. Conversely, if the YSP chooses not to field a candidate and instead supports Imamolu, it could inadvertently reinforce the Popular Alliances' narrative. The YSP's ties to the PKK could give the CHP a negative image among secular nationalist segments, thereby limiting Imamolus' appeal in Istanbul, where conservative nationalist voters make up more than 55 percent of the electorate.

Therefore, Murat Kurum, People's Alliance candidate and former Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, could win, returning Istanbul to government control. Other small opposition parties, due to their stance against the CHP's relationship with the YSP and their general policies, run in elections independently. This further weakens the opposition's position against the People's Alliance and increases President Erdoan's chances of achieving another victory in the local elections.

National dynamics

While local elections typically focus on municipal governance, urban development, public services and infrastructure, national policies and policies significantly influence local election outcomes. The ruling party at the national level may consolidate its local support, but local voters may adopt varied voting behaviors to express their contentment or grievances with the national government.

The AKP party triumphs as the leading party in the 2023 general elections and the disarray within the opposition ranks remains one of President Erdoan's biggest advantages in the upcoming local elections. Although economic improvements could unite opposition voters, the economy remains a non-decisive factor. Erdoan's charisma resonates deeply with the wider electorate, and current regional crises underscore the demand for strong leadership.

Major urban issues, particularly in Istanbul, include the imminent risk of earthquake and the need for urban transformation, with transportation being a major concern. Thus, the candidate of the People's Alliance for Istanbul, Kurum, places emphasis in his campaign on urban transformation and transport. Given the devastation of the February 6 earthquakes, voters in critical cities, particularly Istanbul, are prioritizing earthquake preparedness as their top safety concern. While the People's Alliance advocates for building resilient cities, other parties also prioritize earthquake preparedness and urban transformation in their campaigns.

The outcome of the local elections on March 31 will likely depend on Istanbul. A victory for the AKP party, particularly in Istanbul and Ankara, could have a significant impact on the opposition, potentially leading to further internal conflicts within the CHP. Conversely, if the opposition seizes Istanbul, this could have political consequences in the medium term.