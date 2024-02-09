Pakistan army could not hold Imran Khan. Now what?





He was shot, imprisoned, his political party was effectively banned, and his name was erased from the mainstream media. But you can't hold Imran Khan back.

Preliminary results from Thursday's election in Pakistan appear to show that independent candidates affiliated with the Khan Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have a chance of securing a plurality of legislative seats despite myriad irregularities, which have continued throughout the ballot, intended to obstruct these elections. a result.

The PTI has already seen its famous cricket bat logo banned, and a nationwide suspension of mobile phone networks on Thursday prevented party officials from informing supporters of their preferred independent candidate for each constituency. (The government claimed the shutdown was for security reasons, although such measures were ruled illegal by Pakistan's High Court.) In addition, exit polls were banned and the PTI s He complained that his agents did not have the right to monitor the polling stations. The amount of stuff going on is beyond ridiculous, Zulfi Bukhari, a former minister of state under Khan, told TIME.

Yet when the results finally started coming in more than 10 hours later than usual, which in itself, observers say, is highly suspicious, the PTI was neck and neck with the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ( PML-N) of former three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, with the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, comes third.

Sharif is the preferred candidate of Pakistan's powerful military which, despite supporting his ouster three times in the past, recently allowed the 74-year-old to return from exile in the UK, overturned his conviction for corruption and repealed his lifetime ban on participating in politics. Sharif's rapid rehabilitation was in stark contrast to the purge of Generals Khan and PTI.

No one governs without the tacit support of the military, says Maya Tudor, associate professor of government and public policy at the University of Oxford. What is different this time is how the military is openly targeting the PTI, because they enjoy popular support and are technologically savvy.

However, even if the PTI unexpectedly obtains a plurality of legislative seats, many obstacles to the formation of a government remain.

Since its lawmakers are officially independent, they have no obligation to vote along party lines for key appointments, raising the prospect of forced defections. Furthermore, the PTI is not eligible for its share of the 70 seats reserved in the National Assembly for women and minorities which are distributed according to the party's proportion of the total votes. And then there's the fact that Khan, 71, remains in prison and has been unable to run as a legislator himself. Even before the vote, there were widespread rumors of a power-sharing pact between the PML-N and the PPP, with Sharif as prime minister and Zardari as president. A coalition between the two remains the most likely outcome.

Yet the strength displayed by the PTI is causing a bloody nose for the Pakistan Army, which previously supported Khan before his 2018 election victory. However, the generals have fallen out spectacularly with the former national cricket captain and organized his ouster in a vote of no confidence in April 2022. Since then, Khan has survived an assassination attempt and weathered a tsunami of more than 180 legal challenges. In recent weeks alone, he has been sentenced to prison terms totaling 31 years for corruption, leaking state secrets and un-Islamic marriage.

Still, his popularity remained strong ahead of the vote, particularly among young Pakistanis, with voters aged 18 to 35 making up 45% of the nearly 130 million voters. It's very clear that the military was nervous, and seeing the PTI exceed expectations is a blow, says Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Wilson Center.

The Pakistani public and politicians now await the full results and, no doubt, much horse-trading to come. The nuclear nation of 240 million people can ill afford a power vacuum, with whoever ends up taking the top job facing many crises. Pakistanis are suffering from Asia's highest inflation, which reached 29.7% year-on-year in December. The South Asian country narrowly avoided a sovereign default last summer thanks to a $3 billion IMF bailout and a new deal by next month is seen as essential to avoid an economic collapse.

Pakistan is also facing an increasingly tense security situation on its borders. Despite close historical ties to the Afghan Taliban, Islamabad has recently fallen out with Kabul over cross-border terrorist attacks and Pakistan's expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees, many of whom live inside the country. for decades. And last month, Pakistan and Iran exchanged airstrikes against suspected militant bases in each other's territory. Additionally, Islamabad recently accused India of waging a campaign of assassinations on its territory, further fraying ties with its historic enemy to the east.

And assuming that the Pakistani military continues to pursue its goal of ousting the PTI from power, the question remains how PTI supporters will react to their disenfranchisement, especially given the grim state of the economy . On May 9, PTI supporters ransacked military premises in response to an earlier, fleeting arrest of Khan. He may remain behind bars, but Thursday's election shows the sports icon is far from a political force.

The military wants the next government to focus on economic recovery and clearly hopes it can put Imran Khan's genie back in the bottle by keeping him in prison for a few years, Kugelman says. But the challenges will only grow because the PTI base will be further harmed.

