Chinese Xi calls for stronger strategic coordination with Russia in Lunar New Year call with Putin
Hong Kong
Chinese leader Xi Jinping announced another year of growing coordination with Russia on Thursday in a call with his counterpart Vladimir Putin, as the two countries continue to consolidate their partnership amid friction with the West.
Xi told Putin that the two sides should strengthen strategic coordination and safeguard the national sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement.
They should also resolutely oppose any external interference in their internal affairs, Xi said, apparently referring to suspicions shared by the two leaders about the activities of Western governments.
The call, which comes Saturday ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, is the latest robust exchange between the two leaders, who appear to have a warm personal relationship and share a goal of fighting what they see as an unjust world. dominated by the United States.
The strengthening of their relationship in recent years has been closely watched by Western governments, particularly over concerns that China could support Putin in his war in Ukraine.
China claims impartiality in the conflict but has refused to condemn the illegal invasion and has acted as an increasingly critical lifeline for Russia's sanctions-hit economy.
We have weathered many trials and tribulations together (in the past). Looking ahead, China-Russia relations face new opportunities for development, Xi told Putin during their call.
The leaders also had a detailed exchange on the situation in several regions, including the Middle East, and discussed the current situation in Ukraine, according to a Kremlin statement.
In the Middle East, Russia and China support a political and diplomatic settlement of the Palestinian problem within the generally recognized framework of international law, the Kremlin statement said.
The Chinese statement did not mention Ukraine or the Middle East, where instability is increasing due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. He said the two sides discussed sensitive international and regional issues.
Beijing has criticized Israel's response to the October 7 Hamas terrorist attack and has supported a two-state solution aimed at establishing an independent Palestinian state as a way to resolve the conflict.
Beijing and Moscow are seen have increased their coordination on international issues in forums like the United Nations in recent years, while also creating separate international groupings where they exert influence such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Both Xi and Putin called for further strengthening their international multilateral coordination during the call, according to the statements, mentioning BRICS and the SCO, which have both expanded their membership over the past year. Russia assumed the annual rotating BRICS presidency earlier this year.
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping specifically emphasized that close interaction between Russia and China is an important stabilizing factor in world affairs, according to the Kremlin statement.
Leaders also praised record trade, which last year surpassed the $200 billion target ahead of schedule. These ties have been strengthened by discounted purchases of Russian oil from China and Russia's growing dependence on Chinese consumer goods amid economic isolation.
Putin also praised Russia-China trade relations in an interview with right-wing US pundit Tucker Carlson published on Thursday.
Our trade exchanges are well-balanced and mutually complementary in the fields of high technology, energy, scientific research and development, Putin said in his speech, where he called Xi a colleague and friend, according to a translation provided by Carlson.
Putin is the subject of an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court over an alleged plan to deport Ukrainian children to Russia. And on Thursday, Human Rights Watch said the Russian president should be investigated for war crimes over Moscow's brutal assault on the Ukrainian city of Mariupol, which killed thousands, destroyed countless buildings and was followed by a vast Russification campaign.
On Thursday, a telephone conversation between Xi and Putin took place as the two countries celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations this year.
Last year, Xi made his first symbolically significant foreign trip of his third term as president to Moscow in March. Putin made one of the rare foreign trips since the start of the war in Ukraine, to Beijing in October.
