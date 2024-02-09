Congress Black Book says Modi govt devastated economy





Opposing the government's white paper, the Congress on Thursday released a critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decade-long rule, titled Black Paper, which claimed that the current regime had devastated the country's economy, worsened unemployment and destroyed the agricultural sector. The Congress also alleged that the NDA regime encouraged crimes against women and committed grave injustices against minorities in the country. Read also : Biofuels pact will generate economic opportunities of $500 billion: PM Narendra Modi Black tilak

Responding to the Congress charge that his tenure was a period of injustice, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I thank Khargeji for this. The black tilak will ward off evil as the country is very happy with its unprecedented growth in the last 10 years. The last ten years have seen India reach new heights, with the country experiencing an unprecedented period of prosperity. The Congress said the NDA regime had given rise to the highest unemployment rate in 45 years. Total unemployment was $1 million in 2012, but increased to around $4 million in 2022, even though Modi had promised 2 million jobs per year, the statement said. Ten million centrally sanctioned posts remain vacant and the graduate unemployment rate is around 33 percent, with one in three unsuccessfully seeking employment, the Congress said in its document. Wage growth

He also said Indian workers have experienced a lost decade, with real wages stagnating. Wage growth has been less than 1 percent per year for all rural workers, and wage workers now earn less, Congress observed. The opposition party said prices of basic necessities had never been higher. He indicated that the prices of raw materials, if compared before and after 2014, increased by 120 percent for LPG, 71 percent for milk, 37 percent for gasoline, 64 percent for diesel, 59 percent for mustard oil and 59 percent for atta. Also read: India plans $67 billion investment in next 5-6 years in energy sector: PM Modi On the agriculture sector, the Black Book claims that farmers were promised to double their income but instead received pathetic increases in MSP and all three farm laws were passed by Parliament to enrich the Prime Minister's friends. While 700 farmers died protesting against these black laws, Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojna's insurance companies made a profit of `40,000 crore, the Congress claimed. SHARE Copy link

