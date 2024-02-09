Putin's visit to Türkiye postponed, sources say





ANKARA/MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin's planned visit to Trkiye on February 12 was postponed at the request of the Russian side due to impending elections in both countries, diplomatic sources said. Although there has been no official statement regarding Putin's visit to Trkiye in February, where he will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, senior Russian and Turkish officials have admitted that they are considering a meeting between the two leaders in the next days. However, two Russian websites reported that the visit would take place in late April or early May. According to diplomatic sources, the request for postponement came from the Russian side. Putin will seek re-election as president in elections scheduled for March 15-17, while President Erdoan will lead his Justice and Development Party (AKP) into municipal elections to be held on March 31. Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that no date had been announced for Putin's trip to Trkiye and therefore it would not be appropriate to talk about a cancellation. He informed that talks with Ankara to set a date for a meeting between the two leaders were ongoing. If this comes true, Trkiye would be the first Western and NATO country to visit Putin after staging a war against Ukraine in February 2022. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in an interview before the cancellation of Putin's visit, had stressed that the revival of the grain corridor would be one of the main issues on the agenda, with Ankara launching a new mechanism allowing Russia and Ukraine to import grain and cereals. fertilizers on world markets. The visit would also be an opportunity for both sides to review substantial bilateral cooperation in the areas of energy, economy, trade and logistics. Russia is currently building the first nuclear power plant in Trkiyes, Akkuyu, which is expected to produce around 10 percent of the entire country's electricity needs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hurriyetdailynews.com/putins-visit-to-turkiye-postponed-sources-say-190521 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos