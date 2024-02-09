Pakistan election results: Independents backed by jailed PTI leader Imran Khan | World News





Independent candidates linked to imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) beat expectations on Friday in the first results of Pakistan's 2024 elections, after a long delay in results added to accusations of fraud electoral and manipulation.

Pakistani politician Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. (AP file)(AP)

Imran Khan's PTI party was not allowed to run as a bloc in Thursday's election, but unofficial tallies by local TV channels showed independent candidates, including dozens nominated by his leading party. in most constituencies.

A total of 266 seats are allocated by direct vote on election day, while 70 reserved seats are allocated based on the strength of each party in Parliament. In this year's elections, voting for one seat was postponed due to the death of a candidate. If no party obtains an absolute majority, the party with the greatest number of seats can form a coalition government.

Key Updates on Pakistan Election Results 2024 Pakistan's election results were delayed on Friday due to connectivity issues, a day after the vote was marked by sporadic violence, shutdown of mobile phone service and sidelining former Imran Khan and his party.Local media Victories reported by PTI party-backed independents after Imran Khan's imprisonment were disqualified from voting due to criminal convictions which he claimed were politically motivated. As of 9 a.m. local time, more than 16 hours after polling stations closed, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced only 13 National Assembly results. Five went to independent candidates linked to the PTI, four to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and four to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP). PTI candidates ran as independents after the election. The Supreme Court and the Electoral Commission said they could not use the party's symbol, a cricket bat. Several Pakistani news channels reported that PTI-backed independent candidates were giving other major parties, led by three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and scion of the Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari political dynasty, a run for their money by advancing in dozens of constituencies. Mushahid Hussain, a member of Sharif's party, called the media tallies probably the biggest electoral upset in Pakistan's political history over the past 50 years. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who returned home last October after four years in self-imposed exile abroad to avoid serving prison sentences, struck a confident and defiant note on polling day, rejecting suggestions of his party, the Pakistan Muslim League, which may not win the elections. absolute majority in Parliament. But the mood outside his headquarters was different as night fell, with sparse crowds and no festivities. Unlock a world of perks with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! – Log in now! Get the latest world news as well as the latest India news at Hindustan Times. ABOUT THE AUTHOR

