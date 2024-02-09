



Vladimir Putin has reiterated his claims that Boris Johnson derailed negotiations for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, which the former British prime minister previously called absurd. In a highly anticipated interview with former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, the Russian president said through a translator that a huge document had been prepared and approved by the head of the Ukrainian delegation , before Mr Johnson intervened and dissuaded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He put his signature, then he said himself: we were ready to sign it and the war would be over long ago. However, Prime Minister Johnson came to talk to us about it, and we missed that opportunity. In an interview with The temperature In January, Mr Johnson strongly denied the claims, previously circulated by Moscow, calling them utter nonsense and Russian propaganda. Mr Johnson claimed that in a conversation with Mr Zelensky following the peace talks in Istanbul, he had expressed concerns about the nature of the potential deal, but assured him of the unwavering support of the United Kingdom to Ukraine. He added: No peace proposals or peace deals were possible in February or March 2022. Russia entered Ukraine only with the aim of seizing territories, killing citizens and overthrowing a democratic government . Tucker Carlson speaks with Vladimir Putin (Screenshot/Tucker Carlson) The former prime minister's rebuttal follows statements made by David Arahamiya, head of the Servant of the People party faction in the Verkhovna Rada and head of the Ukrainian delegation in talks with Russia, in November 2023. Mr Arahamiya cited a previous visit by Mr Johnson to kyiv as part of the decision not to negotiate with Moscow in 2022. Mr Johnson reportedly said Ukraine should not sign anything at all with them and that it should just fight. Speaking about the proposed negotiations, Mr. Putin continued: We never refused…and the fact that they obeyed the request or the persuasion of Mr. Johnson, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain, seems ridiculous and very sad to me. Because, as Mr. Arahamiya said, we could have stopped these hostilities with war a year and a half ago. But the British persuaded us and we refused. Where is Mr. Johnson now? And the war continues. Asked where he thought Mr. Johnson was, Mr. Putin laughed and replied: Damn, I don't understand it myself. Conspiracy theories about Mr Johnson's potential involvement in peace negotiations between the two nations had previously been raised by 2024 presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr. It appears the Biden administration deployed Boris Johnson to derail an attempted peace deal between Russia and Ukraine in the spring of 2022. It was never about the Ukrainian people. It was always about preparing for war against Russia, Mr. Kennedy wrote on X/Twitter in June 2023.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/putin-boris-johnson-tucker-carlson-ukraine-war-b2493341.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

