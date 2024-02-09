What did Modi say as Gujarat CM about devolution of funds from the Centre?





Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. File | Photo credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Wednesday's Delhi Chalo protest against the Congress over alleged injustice in the delegation of funds by the Center had posed a threat to integrity and sovereignty from the country. Mr. Siddaramaiah accused the Prime Minister of pursuing a policy of self-deception by taking a U-turn from the stand he took against the Center as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat. He recalled a series of statements by Mr. Modi as Gujarat chief minister against the Center regarding devolution of the state's share of taxes.. Taking to social media, Mr. Siddaramaiah asked: How come this threat to the integrity of the country, which did not surface when he raised his voice as the Chief Minister of the he time against the Center over devolution of tax share, is now surfacing when we Kannadigas raise our voices? Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled that Mr. Modi had spoken out against the Central Finance Commission. As Gujarat Chief Minister, he had on December 6, 2012 questioned whether Gujarat was a beggar state while claiming that Gujarat was contributing 60,000 crores annually to the Centre, but was getting meager funds from the Centre, a- he declared. He had questioned the very existence of the Union government in 2008 when he questioned why Gujarat should not be allowed to keep its entire tax revenue for itself instead of remitting it to the Centre. He had made the remark while stating that Gujarat was paying Rs 40,000 crore in taxes to the Center annually but was receiving a meager share of just 2.5 per cent, Mr. Siddaramaiah recalled. Mr. Siddaramaiah also pointed out that Mr. Modi had then demanded a 32-50 per cent share from the state in the taxes collected by the Center from the states during his interaction with the 14th Finance Commission. He had argued that the Finance Commission should change the parameters followed for tax devolution. He had asked that the Commission encourage States with prudent financial management. He had argued that the current method ignores states with prudent financial management by encouraging states that have failed in their financial management. Was this not an anti-Centre position? Mr. Siddaramaiah asked. Also accusing former chief ministers Basavaraj Bommai and HD Kumaraswamy of pursuing a policy of self-deception, he alleged that Mr Bommai, the then chief minister, had admitted before the Assembly that injustice had been imposed on Karnataka by the 15th Finance Commission. . Similarly, Mr. Kumaraswamy had earlier alleged that the Center had done injustice to Karnataka by providing more funds to Gujarat, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/did-modis-remarks-against-centre-as-gujarat-cm-not-pose-threat-to-countrys-integrity-siddaramaiah-hits-back/article67825435.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos