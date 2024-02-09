What next for Imran Khan if his party-backed candidates win the polls in Pakistan





Pak Election Results: Imran Khan's recent imprisonment has further complicated the PTI's political landscape.

New Delhi:

Independent candidates linked to jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan have defied expectations, outperforming traditional political heavyweights including Nawaz Sharif in previous trends. The slow release of official results has raised concerns about possible electoral manipulation, further muddying the waters in an already tense political environment.

Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), was excluded from the elections as a bloc, prompting a strategic pivot to supporting independent candidates. Although the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced only a handful of results after more than 13 hours of polling stations being closed, the PTI remained optimistic about the performance of its backed candidates.

Omar Ayub Khan, chief convener of the PTI, asserted in a video statement that independent candidates backed by the party could potentially form the next federal government with a two-thirds majority. The late announcement of results, blamed on “internet problems” by the ECP, fueled speculation and concerns about electoral irregularities.

What next for Imran Khan

The recent imprisonment of Imran Khan has further complicated the political landscape of the PTI. With a ten-year ban on holding public office, Imran Khan faces political isolation until 2034. His absence has thrown the PTI into disarray, with key aides imprisoned or on the run, weakening the party structure .

The court ruling that stripped the PTI of its traditional electoral symbol – a cricket bat – and the candidates running as independents add another layer of complexity. The PTI is now led by a little-known lawyer named Gohar Ali Khan.

Possible scenarios if candidates supported by the PTI obtain the majority. If the independent candidates, supported by Imran Khan's party, win, they could come together under a common banner to form the new government. Independent candidates, supported by the former cricket star's party, may even approach one of the other parties to form a coalition government. The new government can approach the courts to overturn three prison sentences handed down to Imran Khan. The new government may approach Pakistan's electoral body to reverse its decision to bar Imran Khan from holding public office or contesting elections. .What's next for Pakistan

Voter fraud haunted the electoral process, overshadowing the lackluster campaign. The shutdown of the country's mobile phone network on voting day for alleged security reasons fueled fears of a manipulated electoral process. PTI information secretary Roof Hassan raised suspicions of falsification of the results, citing reports from party agents on the ground.

The unexpected performance of independent candidates, many of whom were supported by the PTI, raises questions about the formation of the next government. With the PTI prevented from presenting as a united front, the prospect of a coalition government looms.

Political analysts expected the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to secure the highest number of seats, given the perceived support from the military establishment. However, local TV channels highlighted a poor performance by the PML-N, with founder Nawaz Sharif falling behind in one constituency and his brother Shehbaz, appointed prime minister after Khan's ouster in April 2022, falling behind in another .

In the aftermath of elections, the support of victorious independent candidates becomes crucial for any party seeking to obtain the numbers required to form a government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/pakistan-election-results-whats-next-for-imran-khan-pakistan-after-controversial-elections-5023584

