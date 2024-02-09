Jokowi criticized for electoral interference





Jokowi has since traveled the regions distributing social assistance, or social assistance, in the form of rice, cooking oil and cash, fueling accusations that he is exploiting his high popularity rating to help Prabowo's campaign . A former Indonesian president and leader of the country's largest party, Megawati Sukarnoputri, has advised ministers not to leave Jokowi's cabinet over the allegations, as markets fear Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati may step down . In a rare interview, the former president said she had advised the influential finance minister and ministers from her own party to stay put or risk destabilizing the country. If I told ministers to resign, who would be distraught? she told Kompas TV. It would be the country, especially if it was the Minister of Finance. In recent weeks, academics and civic leaders have lined up to criticize the president's perceived actions. The Palace has denied allegations of interference, but an editorial in Jakarta Post Friday summed up the views of many. The newspaper said the election presented Jokowi with one of his toughest challenges. For better or worse people consider his grand programs a done deal, the wildly popular leader now faces the test of gracefully letting go of power. People no longer judge him on his daily abilities in his job, but rather on his ability to act as a statesman and demonstrate appropriate respect for the law and ethics, if he can remain someone 'one that the Indonesian people can admire. Polls show Mr Prabowo on course to win the election, taking a commanding lead in the final days of campaigning. The former special forces commander, who underwent a remarkable transformation during the election, is expected to surpass the 50 percent threshold needed to win Wednesday's round of voting and avoid a runoff. A poll released Friday by pollster Indikator Politik showed that Mr. Prabowo has 51.8 percent of voter support, with rivals Anies Baswedan and 24.1 percent and 19.6 percent respectively. Ganjar Pranowo. The latest Roy Morgan poll released on February 1 also suggests that Mr Prabowo could win outright and avoid the runoff. Mr Anies, the dark horse of the election, made a late breakthrough, cozying up to Mr Ganjar after articulate stump speeches and promises of change, amid fears of a rollback of democracy in Indonesia. Mr. Prabowo has cultivated a persona during his election campaign that is more of a charismatic statesman and cuddly uncle than the fiery, pious nationalist he previously portrayed. From an elite Indonesian family and the former son-in-law of the late strongman President Suharto, Mr Prabowo is accused of involvement in the 1998 kidnapping of student activists and human rights abuses in Papua and East Timor. He was discharged from the military amid speculation about rights abuses and was banned from the United States because of his alleged dark past. The allegations are unproven and Mr. Prabowo has always denied responsibility.

