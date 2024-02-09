Rahul Gandhi thanks BJP for 'confirming' Modi caste conflict, BJP demands apology | Latest news India

Prime Minister Modi's caste feud has become a major conflict between the BJP and Rahul Gandhi ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, with the BJP condemning the Congress MP and demanding his apology and Rahul Gandhi thanking the BJP for confirming that Narendra Modi was not born as an OBC. Rahul Gandhi said that Prime Minister Modi was not born OBC but changed caste during BJP rule in Gujarat. (PTI)

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin on Thursday issued a statement on his social media account saying that he was the deputy chief minister of Gujarat in 1994, when, under the Congress government, the Modh-Ghanchi caste was notified as OBC. Asking Rahul Gandhi to immediately withdraw his 'lies' that Modi changed his caste to OBC during BJP rule, the BJP MP said Rahul Gandhi should stop defaming OBCs and also apologize to the people of the Gujarat for being “filled with hatred towards our popular Prime Minister”. Minister'.

“Rahul Gandhi is insulting the OBC communities by concocting senseless lies on this issue. This decision and subsequent notification by the Government of India was taken when Shri Narendra Modi was not even an MP/MP, forgetting to be CM “wrote Narhari Amin.

Rahul Gandhi's comment on Prime Minister Modi's caste has opened a major political debate ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, although the issue is not new. IN 2014 also, the Congress declared that Prime Minister Modi's original caste was not OBC.

In Odisha, where Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is currently underway, the Congress leader on Thursday said that Prime Minister Modi had misled the country by claiming that he belonged to the backward class. He was not born in a backward class; he was born in the general class, Rahul Gandhi said.

“Thank you to the BJP for confirming my truth”

As BJP leaders shared proof that PM Modi's caste was notified as OBC much before he became chief minister, Rahul Gandhi too did not deter himself and thanked the BJP for confirmed his truth that PM Modi was not born as BC. “Modi ji is not OBC by birth, but OBC by paper. He was not OBC even after five decades of his birth,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.