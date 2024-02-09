Pakistan Elections 2024 | Independent candidates backed by former PM Khans' party leader





A man reads a newspaper while sitting in a rickshaw, a day after the general elections, in Lahore, Pakistan, February 9, 2024. | Photo credit: REUTERS

Independent candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan are leading in Pakistan's national election results on Friday. The country's election watchdog announced more than 120 results with an hour's delay, a day after voting marked by sporadic violence and a blackout of mobile phone service.

Of the 122 results announced by the Election Commission for the National Assembly, or lower house of Parliament, candidates backed by Khan's party led with 49 seats.

The Pakistan Muslim League, the party of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had 39 seats, while the Pakistan People's Party had 30. More results are expected, all expected by Friday evening.

If no party obtains an absolute majority, the party with the greatest number of seats can form a coalition government.

Imran Khan's party on Friday claimed victory in the general elections while alleging that the results were delayed to rig the outcome.

In a statement, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party also asked PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, who was the favorite for victory as he was backed by the powerful army, to admit defeat.

The PML-N, however, rejected this demand and claimed that it won Thursday's elections.

Also read: Pakistani people will decide their future leadership: US

There were dozens of parties contesting, but the main clash was between Khan's PTI, whose candidates are running as independents, former three-time prime minister Sharifs Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) by Bilawal Zardari Bhuttos.

In a statement about lowest level and display the votes of each candidate in each polling station.

Mandate stolen, claims Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Copies of these forms were collected by polling agents of the PTI candidates, which show that they won by a large majority. According to independent reports, the PTI has won over 150 seats in the National Assembly and is in a good position to form a government at the federal level, in Punjab and KP (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa), with a clear majority, he said. -he declares.

However, the manipulation of results late at night is a complete disgrace and a brazen theft of the nation's mandate. The people of Pakistan vehemently reject these rigged results. The world is watching, he says.

In another statement, the PTI alleged that its mandate was stolen.

Let the world know that the clear and overwhelming mandate of the people of Pakistan is being stolen. Despite unprecedented manipulation and oppression before the vote, there was a massive and record turnout on election day, he said. The party said every independent candidate it supported won by a landslide.

He also said that returning officers now manipulate results using Form 47, which is a summary of each polling station's Form 45.

Additionally, there were reports of poll workers being kidnapped and forced to sign fake Form 45s, the statement said.

He also referred to unspecified reports claiming that PTI-nominated candidates (were) suddenly losing in various constituencies, after having already won with a clear majority.

In another statement, the party called on Mr Sharif to admit defeat.

Show grace @NawazSharifMNS, accept defeat! Pakistani people will never accept you. This is a golden opportunity to regain some credibility as a Democrat. Daylight theft will be massively rejected by Pakistan! he said in a statement on X.

PML-N countered PTI's claim regarding the results and declared that it was winning.

Based on the data compiled in the PMLN election cell and the results already made public, the PMLN has emerged as the largest political party in the National Assembly and a clear majority party in the Punjab Assembly, says party leader Ishaq Dar.

He also said premature and biased speculation must be avoided as the country awaits the full official results of the ECP.

