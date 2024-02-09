'The Crown' Auction: Prop Sales Revealed, Including Princess Diana Jaguar





A model of Princess Diana's personal jaguar, the door to Number 10 Downing Street and two porcelain corgis made up some of the memorable keepsakes The crown accessories sold at auction last night, which raised more than 2 million dollars. With the appearance of Alex Jennings, who played former King Edward VIII in the first two seasons of the Netflix series, all the props up for sale were sold at auction, which took place at Bonhams in London. The majority of profits will be donated by The crown Left Bank producer to finance apprenticeships. Sales of the 473 accessories reached approximately £1.7 million ($2.15 million), more than £1 million ahead of the pre-sale estimate. The best-selling prop was the Jaguar used to represent Princess Diana's personal car, which sold for over £70,000. Other big hits include the replica of the Downing Street gate, which Boris Johnson was said to have initially considered buying, a reproduction of the coronation chair, the world's only reproduction of the state coach in gold and a model funeral procession carried out by students of the National University. Film and Television School (NFTS). All received well above estimate. Smaller, quirky props that fetched a few hundred pounds each included the porcelain corgi models and a stir stick used to stir drinks by the Queen Mother. The majority of proceeds from the auction will be donated to the NFTS and will support at least 50 students through a Left Bank scholarship program over the next two decades. The auction followed an exclusive three-week exhibition at Bonhams New Bond Street and is said to have attracted 30,000 people. “It's a fantastically fitting ending to The crown to see props and costumes raise phenomenal amounts of money for the NFTS Left Bank Pictures Scholarship at Bonhams this week,” said Andy Harries, CEO of Left Bank. “It was even more satisfying to see the model funeral procession achieve such a high figure.” Peter Morgan's royal drama ended several weeks ago after six seasons, having been one of Netflix's biggest hits of the past decade.

