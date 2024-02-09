Candidates backed by Imran Khan's PTI emerge as serious contenders in Pakistan elections





As vote counting is underway, candidates backed by jailed cricket star Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have emerged as a challenge to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, widely seen as l man to beat.

The popularity of independent candidates is not surprising, analysts told CNA Friday (Feb. 9).

It was expected that if voter turnout was good, these candidates could pull off a surprise victory, said Associate Professor Mariam Mufti of the Department of Political Science at the University of Waterloo in Canada.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar said turnout was high among the estimated 128 million registered voters.

By Friday afternoon, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced results for 15 of the 265 contested seats in Parliament, according to Al Jazeeras live blog, showing close competition between the PTI and the Pakistan Muslim League Sharif -Nawaz (PML-N). to party.

The high turnout shows that PTI was the most popular political party in the run-up to the elections and citizens came out to show their allegiance, Dr Mufti said.

The Pakistani electorate was generally so discouraged by the allegations of corruption, by the fact that this election was being called a selection rather than an election where the military had already predetermined the winner, that I think the voters came out to show that “They had a choice and they were going to exercise their choice,” she told CNA Asia First.

Observers believe the country's powerful military supports Sharif. The army has denied the allegations and says it remains apolitical.

Dr Amit Ranjan, a researcher at the Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, noted that even before the election was announced, reports indicated that the PTI was going to do well.

This is despite the fact that the commission in December withdrew PTI's iconic bat symbol on technical grounds that the party had not held internal elections, a prerequisite for any political party to participate in elections. national.

The PTI candidates contested using individual symbols.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.channelnewsasia.com/asia/pakistan-election-nawaz-sharif-imran-khan-pti-pmln-4112751 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos