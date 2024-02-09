Donald Trump wins Nevada Republican caucuses in one-horse race | Donald Trump





Donald Trump was crowned the winner of the Nevada Republican caucuses, after staunch loyalists in the state helped maneuver the electoral process to ensure his success.

Shortly after the caucuses concluded, the AP confirmed Trump, who was the only major candidate participating, as the winner, capping a confusing election week in a key battleground state. Ryan Binkley, a little-known Texas pastor and businessman, was the only other candidate running.

While Joe Biden easily won the Democratic primary on Tuesday, the current and former president are moving closer to a rematch in the November general election. Trump's victory Tuesday came the same day the U.S. Supreme Court appeared poised to reject a challenge to his candidacy in Colorado over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Nevada's first-place finish in the presidential race in the West is usually a crucial milestone for both major parties. But this year's primaries were a strange, low-key affair, and only 16 percent of registered voters in Nevada participated in the primaries, with turnout low.

The strange and divided Republican electoral system could be partly responsible.

The caucuses, hosted by the state GOP, took place just two days after the Republican primary in which Nikki Haley, despite being the only candidate on the ballot, lagged behind none of the these candidates. Registered Republicans in the state were eligible to vote in both the caucuses and primaries, but candidates could only compete in one or the other. The 26 Republican state delegates will be allocated based on caucus, while primary results are not binding.

Results

For years, Nevada has held caucuses calling on voters from each major party to gather at local sites to debate and then vote for their preferred candidate. But after the last presidential election, state lawmakers passed a law requiring primaries, arguing that the more traditional style of voting, either at polling places or by mail, would make it easier for more people to participate of people.

But state Republicans rejected the change. Although they still held primaries Tuesday, as required by law, they also held their own caucuses that reflect their party's efforts to limit voting.

Caucus participants were required to appear in person at specific locations and bring photo identification. As voters headed to a high school in Henderson, Nevada, attendees gathered in the gymnasium.

He needs our support to see the treatment he receives, said Takashi Tamara, 83, referring to the lawsuits against Trump. He didn't understand why Trump's name wasn't on Tuesday's primary ballot until a local Republican Party volunteer explained to him that only the caucuses would count toward the nomination process.

As the line of voters outside the school grew, snaking around the corner, some began to leave early. Several voters were mistaken about the constituency they were supposed to run for. Others were annoyed by the chaos in the crowded gym.

Leaders of the caucus, which included Trump allies indicted for their roles in trying to overturn the 2020 election results, said the process was safer than the primaries. This claim has been disputed by election experts and voter fraud is extremely rare.

The media, which had been allowed in previous elections to observe the Democratic and Republican caucuses, was barred from observing inside the caucus by party officials.

“We've had a really disappointing relationship with the press, so we're very defensive,” said Jesse Law, GOP chairman for Clark County, which encompasses Las Vegas. Law was one of six Republican voters who signed fake election certificates declaring Trump the winner of Nevada in 2020, although Biden won the state by more than 30,000 votes, and was indicted for his role in the scheme by a grand jury.

Voting experts aren't sure how misinformation about the voting process and confusion around dual primary election systems might affect turnout in future elections.

At a rally in Las Vegas last week, Trump encouraged voters to skip the primaries in favor of the caucus. Don't waste your time in primary school, he said. Waste all your time in the caucus because the primary means nothing.

Trump won caucuses here and in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a territory where residents cannot vote in the presidential election but can help choose the candidate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2024/feb/08/donald-trump-wins-nevada-caucuses The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos