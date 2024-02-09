SCOTUS could keep Donald Trump on the ballot but force him to stand trial for the whole insurrection thing





If you told someone about three years ago that Donald Trump would run for president again in 2024, you'd probably receive this response: Are you kidding me? And then, after you've explained that you're not shitting them, ask yourself follow-up questions like: Is the same Donald Trump who just incited a deadly insurrection? and is this a bad joke? and how the fuck is that possible?

Of course, there are many reasons why, three years later, a man who tried to overthrow the government can run for president again, not the least of which is the fact that the Republican Party Senate had the chance to ensure that he could never run for president. higher office again, but chose not to exercise them, even though many of them publicly admitted that he posed a danger to society. Another? Despite various states' attempts to keep Trump off the ballot, the Supreme Court appears ready to give him a pass.

During more than two hours of arguments Thursday, the court appeared to signal that it would overturn a ruling by the Colorado courts that the ex-president was ineligible to hold office because he violated the 14th Amendment by engaging in insurrection. Brett Kavanaugh suggested that keeping Trump off the ballot would largely disenfranchise voters. John Roberts claimed that if Trump were to be removed from the ballot in Colorado, other states would kick candidates out of future elections, a prospect he said would lead to just a handful of states deciding the presidential election . (Roberts did not acknowledge that these other candidates would have to engage in an insurrection themselves.) Clarence Thomas, who received the first question of the day, wanted to know whether the 14th Amendment could be enforced without congressional action.

Thomas was unlikely to agree to exclude Trump from the ballot, which may or may not have to do with his conflict of interest: His wife, Ginni Thomas, did her best to help the ex-president overturn the 2020 elections. For that reason, many Democrats have called on him to recuse himself from the case, including Sen. Dick Durbin, who said Thursday, “It's a shame that he's allowing any question of bias, given the reported involvement of his family on January 6. Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. commented on Thomas' involvement in the case: “It's no wonder the public's confidence in the court is terrible and has said Thomas should resign.” Rep. Jasmine Crockett suggested Thomas would not be able to accept the facts determined by lower courts that Trump engaged in an insurrection.

Unfortunately, it doesn't appear that Thomas, or the conservative wing of the Court, are the only ones willing to overturn the Colorado decision. By CNN:

Another sign that the Court was leaning toward Trump's position: Even some liberal justices asked tough questions of the lawyers representing his challengers. Notably, Joe Biden nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said the 14th Amendment provision does not include the word president, even though it specifically lists other officials who would be covered, such as members of Congress. This is a central argument that Trump's lawyers have made in this case. They were making the list of people excluded and the president wasn't there, Jackson said. I guess that makes me worry that maybe they weren't focusing on the president.

Justice Elena Kagan questioned the implications of a single state barring a candidate from a presidential election. Why should a single state have the ability to make this decision not only for its own citizens, but for the rest of the nation? » asked Kagan.

Rick Hasen, a law professor at UCLA, told the Washington Post that he expects a lopsided decision overturning the Colorado ruling, with eight, or even all nine, justices ruling to overturn Colorado's ruling. But he added that Trump might not be so lucky in another important case that the Court will decide soon:

Hasensa said that going forward, the justices should consider whether Monday's request for immunity will be made to them, referring to former President Donald Trump's argument in a separate case that he is at shelter from prosecution for his actions surrounding the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. This week, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Washington, D.C. Circuit ruled that Trump was not immune from charges for his actions as president.

Although the two cases are not legally related, Hasen noted that they could be linked in the minds of the justices because they could reach a grand compromise in which Trump would be put back on the ballot, but he would be tried for electoral subversion.

