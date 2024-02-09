Politics
Center hits back after Rahul Gandhi's claim that 'PM was not born in an OBC family'
New Delhi:
The government on Thursday afternoon hit back at Rahul Gandhi over the Congress Lok Sabha MP's assertion that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not born in an other backward class community.
Mr Gandhi, in Odisha with his 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', accused the Prime Minister of “misleading people” by identifying himself as a member of the OBC. He said Mr Modi “was born in a Ghanchi caste family… which was in the OBC list during the tenure of the BJP government in Gujarat”.
In a brief note titled “Facts regarding Rahul Gandhi's statement on Prime Minister's caste,” the government said that Modh Ghanchi's caste (and the subgroup to which Mr. Modi belongs) “is included in the list of Government of Gujarat…socially (and) educationally backward class and OBC”.
“…after a survey in Gujarat, the Mandal Commission prepared a list of OBCs under Index 91(A), which included the Modh Ghanchi caste. The Government of India's list (of) 105 OBC castes for the Gujarat also included Modh Ghanchi…” It said.
The government also reminded Mr Gandhi that the notification to include the sub-group in the list of OBCs was issued on July 25, 1994 – when Gujarat, Mr Modi's home state, was governed by the Congress.
“The same sub-group was included (in) the OBC (list) as per a Government of India notification dated April 4, 2000. When both notifications were issued, Shri Narendra Modi was not in power and n “did not hold any executive office in the Government of India at the time,” the government said.
Rahul Gandhi's attacks on the prime minister's caste come as the government and opposition argue over a national caste census – which the ruling BJP has, in the past, opposed.
The issue made headlines – and increased pressure on the BJP – last year after the Bihar government's state-wide caste inquiry, which confirmed that OBCs and EBC, or Extremely Backward Classes, made up more than 60 percent of the state's population, making them large vote banks. .
This week, Mr Gandhi pledged to hold a nationwide caste census and remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations ordered by the Supreme Court if the Congress wins the Lok Sabha elections.
Mr Gandhi on Monday attacked Mr Modi, saying: “When will the time come to give rights to OBCs, Dalits, tribals, Modiji says there are no castes. But when it comes to getting votes, he says he is an OBC. »
The Prime Minister responded in a speech in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, in which he said Congress stalwart and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru did not support reservations.
“Nehruji It used to be said that if SCs, STs or OBCs get job reservation, the government's labor standards will come down. He even stopped recruiting. What is Nehruji said was stone lake (“set in stone”) for Congress ever since. Your state of mind can be understood through such examples,” the Prime Minister lambasted.
“The party has always been against the interests of the SC and ST communities.”
“But we have always given them priority… first the Dalits and now the Adivasis. Who are the beneficiaries of our schemes? All our works are for the SC, ST and OBC communities,” he said .
