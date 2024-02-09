Bread and butter questions to decide Indonesian elections

The presidential election in Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, highlights the choices ahead as the country seeks to profit from its rich reserves of nickel and other resources vital to the global transition away from fossil fuels.

But fundamental issues, including jobs and inflation, are also key factors for many voters in the Feb. 14 vote.

President Joko Widodo capitalized on Indonesia's abundant reserves of nickel, coal, oil and gas to lead Southeast Asia's largest economy through a decade of rapid growth and modernization that significantly expanded the country's road and rail networks.

Increasingly, voters are demanding that the men vying to succeed him consider the tradeoffs between rapid growth and a healthy environment in the world's fourth most populous country.

Indonesia has the world's largest reserves of nickel, a critical material for electric vehicles, solar panels and other goods needed for the green energy transition.

It is also the largest producer of palm oil, one of the largest exporters of coal and a leading producer of paper pulp. It also exports oil and gas, rubber, tin and other resources.

In recent years, soaring commodity prices have fueled rapid economic growth and helped Indonesia become a middle-income country. That growth is expected to slow as the boom peters out, according to a World Bank report.

The downsides of the rapid expansion of logging, mining, and other resource extraction have been the destruction of rainforests, pollution of coastal waters and waterways, and city smog.

Indonesia's transition away from fossil fuels is a key issue in the presidential election. (AP Photo)

President Widodo, who must step down after a second term due to a constitutional two-term limit, has prioritized economic growth, welcoming foreign investment in manufacturing and other industries and building infrastructure such as the country's first high-speed railway.

He also defended his legacy plan to move the traffic-clogged and polluted capital of Jakarta, which is flooded as the city of 11 million sinks, to Nusantara, a new city being built on the island tropical Borneo.

The story continues

The candidates vying to replace him are Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, former governor of the capital Jakarta, Anies Baswedan, and Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo.

The plan to move the capital has been slammed by environmentalists and indigenous communities who say the mammoth undertaking will degrade the environment, further reduce the habitats of endangered species such as orangutans and displace indigenous populations that rely land for their livelihood.

It is also a drain on national finances.

Another theme of the campaign concerns food plantation programs, massive plantations set up by the government to strengthen national food security.

They have been criticized for causing massive deforestation and land conflicts with indigenous people, as well as for being ineffective.

Presidential candidates Subianto and Pranowo say they are committed to the programs. Baswedan criticized them for neglecting the needs of the local community and failing to grow suitable crops, highlighting the failure of cassava fields in a food plantation in Kalimantan.

Many voters believe Indonesia needs a greener, more inclusive approach to growth, says Bhima Yudhistira Adhinegara, executive director of the Indonesia-based Center for Economic and Legal Studies.

In 2021, coal-rich Indonesia was the world's ninth-largest source of carbon emissions responsible for global warming, according to a report by the International Energy Agency.

Indonesia is looking to capitalize on its rich nickel reserves. (AP Photo)

The country's transition to cleaner energy, launched by a $20 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership Agreement, is supported by all three presidential candidates, each outlining different strategies for weaning the country off fossil fuels.

But the prospects for significant change appear uncertain as the country, instead of shutting down coal-fired power plants, builds new ones to power refineries and metal smelters in the country's industrial parks.

Other concerns of voters include job creation, poverty reduction and managing inflation.

As unemployment in Indonesia has returned to pre-pandemic levels, the number of middle-class jobs has fallen from 14 percent to 9 percent of total employment.

Underemployment is also increasing and youth unemployment remains relatively high.

While the World Bank expects inflation to slow in Indonesia, there is some upward pressure on the cost of basic food items due to El Niño, which is disrupting global food production.

For many Indonesians, these fundamental issues take priority.

“I just want to make sure I can earn enough money to create a good life for my child,” said Yulia, a 26-year-old self-employed housekeeper and mother of a two-year-old boy.

“I will choose the candidate who can help me.”