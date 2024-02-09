'Won by an absolute landslide,' says PTI as Imran Khan-linked candidates outperform in elections





Last updated: February 09, 2024, 09:39 IST

PTI supporters watch the general election results at a PTI office in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 8, 2024. (Reuters)

Stay informed about Pakistan's election developments as independent candidates linked to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan take the lead, sparking fears of fraud.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won the 2024 elections by a landslide, Imran Khan's party said on Friday, as independent candidates linked to the jailed former prime minister's party exceeded expectations in the polls.

This comes as Khan's PTI was barred from contesting Thursday's elections as a bloc, but unofficial tallies by local TV channels showed independent candidates, including dozens nominated by his party, leading in most constituencies. Faced with the delay in official results, the PTI warned against any manipulation, saying it would only lead to chaos and instability.

The PTI won the 2024 elections with a landslide victory. The world witnessed it. Manipulation of results will now lead to nothing but absolute chaos and instability. The people have decided! Honor his decision. #Elections2024 https://t.co/ex0UHLNftc PTI (@PTIofficial) February 9, 2024

More than 150 places

As of 6 a.m. local time, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced only eight National Assembly results, with three seats going to PTI-linked candidates. The PTI won the 2024 elections by a landslide. The world witnessed it. Manipulation of results will now lead to nothing but absolute chaos and instability. The people have decided! Honor their decision, wrote PTI on X early Friday morning.

Copies of these forms were collected by polling agents of the PTI candidates, which show that they won by a large majority. According to independent reports, the PTI has won over 150 seats in the National Assembly and is in a good position to form a government at the federal level, in Punjab and KP, with a clear majority. However, the manipulation of results late at night is a complete disgrace and a brazen theft of the nation's mandate. The people of Pakistan vehemently reject the rigged results, the party added.

Internet problems

The ECP had previously blamed internet problems for the delay. Television networks based their projections on counts taken at the local constituency level. Earlier, before the first results were announced, PTI chief organizer Omar Ayub Khan had said he was confident the party had done enough. Independent candidates supported by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf have the capacity to form the next federal government with a two-thirds majority, he said in a video statement released to the media.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was expected to win the largest number of seats in Thursday's vote, and many said party founder Nawaz Sharif had the blessing of the military establishment . But local TV channels said the party performed poorly, with Sharif trailing his opponent in one of the constituencies in which he was a candidate. Pakistani politicians can run for multiple seats, a corrupt tactic frequently used by parties to inject winning personalities into marginal constituencies. The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) appears to be doing better than expected, with its leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying the initial results were very encouraging.

Rigging

Pollsters predicted low turnout among the country's 128 million eligible voters following a lackluster campaign overshadowed by Khan's imprisonment and the hobbled PTI by court orders, a ban on rallies and harassment of leaders parties. Allegations of electoral fraud overshadowed the election, and the shutdown of the country's mobile phone network by authorities on voting day, apparently for security reasons, added fuel to the fire.

Earlier, millions of Pakistanis braved winter cold and the threat of militant attacks to vote. More than 650,000 soldiers, paramilitaries and police were deployed on Thursday to ensure security. There were a total of 51 attacks across the country, the military said, killing around a dozen people, including 10 fewer security force members than in 2018, when dozens were killed.

(With contributions from the agency)

