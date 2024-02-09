Fury as Tucker Carlson allows Vladimir Putin to criticize Britain in cozy, 'indulgent' interview in which Russian tyrant accuses Boris Johnson of prolonging war in Ukraine by telling Kiev it was 'better to stand beat » than seek peace

Conservatives erupted in fury today after Vladimir Putin was allowed to unquestioningly denounce British support for Ukraine in a heated interview with US broadcaster Tucker Carlson.

The former Fox News host has been accused of “whitewashing war criminals” following his audience with the Russian tyrant during which he repeated discredited claims about former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In a widely discredited tête-à-tête in Moscow, Mr. Putin claimed that Mr. Johnson“dissuaded” the head of Ukraine's leading party from signing a peace deal that would have ended the bloodshed while he was prime minister.

Mr. Putin – who struggled to control the tremors in his legs during the two-hour interview – claimed that negotiations had taken place in Istanbul and that Ukraine had signed the agreement, but is withdrawn under pressure from Mr Johnson who said it was “better to fight Russia”. '.

Mr Johnson has previously called the claims “propaganda”, while Davyd Arakhamia, leader of Ukraine's ruling party, also said they were not true.

Mr. Putin was allowed to speak unchallenged for long periods as he also gave a rambling history lesson on Russia dating back to A.D. 800, but he was not asked tough questions about invasion.

US figures have branded Mr Carlson a 'useful idiot for Putin', while Alicia Kearns, chair of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, told MailOnline: 'Carlson's interview gave in and appeased an autocrat responsible for crimes against humanity, hostage-taking, chemical weapons attacks and illegal invasion. of a sovereign country. The idea that this interview was journalism is for the birds, it was nothing more than whitewashing of war criminals.

Mr Johnson, a strong supporter of Ukraine, has previously dismissed the claims as “propaganda”, while Davyd Arakhamia, leader of Ukraine's ruling party, has also said they are not true.

“The UK has led Ukraine's strategic defence, from essential equipment to diplomatic support and resilience measures, since 2015, when I was sent to Ukraine to help them fight attacks from Russian disinformation.”

“It is no surprise that Putin hates the UK because it defends the rule of law and refuses to allow autocrats to achieve sovereignty through violence.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also joined the controversy, calling Putin's repeated claims that the war in Ukraine was the result of NATO expansion “clearly ridiculous”.

The prime minister told media during a visit to the South West: “Russia has carried out an illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. I am proud that the UK stood firmly with Ukraine from the start.

“I was there earlier this year, the first foreign leader to visit us.

“This was my first visit of the year to announce significant military support for Ukraine as well as a broader security relationship with it.

“We cannot allow this type of behavior to go unchecked. This impacts all of our security.

“We’ve already seen the impact this has had on everyone’s energy bills. And that's why we are working closely, not only with the United States but with our allies around the world, to provide Ukraine with the support it needs for as long as it takes to repel the invasion. Russian.

Putin said Arakhamia had put his “preliminary signature” on the deal after direct negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul.

“But then he [Arakhamia] “We declared publicly to the whole world that we were ready to sign this document, but Mr Johnson, then Prime Minister, came to dissuade us by saying that it was better to fight Russia,” he continued.

“They would give whatever it takes for us to return what was lost in the clashes with Russia. And we accepted this offer.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (pictured in Plymouth this morning) also joined the controversy, calling Putin's repeated claims that the war in Ukraine was the result of NATO expansion “clearly ridiculous”.

Mr. Putin continued: “And the fact that they are obeying the demands or persuasion of Mr. Johnson, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain, seems ridiculous.

“And it's very sad for me because, as Mr. Arakhamia said, we could have stopped these hostilities with war already a year and a half ago. But the British persuaded us and we refused. Where is Mr. Johnson now? And the war continues.

He accused the United States of asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to refuse to negotiate a deal and said he wanted to reach a settlement.

'And we did [a deal],' he said.

“We prepared a huge document in Istanbul initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation. He had signed certain provisions, but not all of them. He put his signature, then he said himself: we were ready to sign it and the war would be over long ago. Eighteen months ago.