After all, the Supreme Court may not treat Donald Trump as an insurrectionist





Members of the United States Supreme Court are not historians. We can say this because a few days after January 6, historian Eric Foner was among the first to write that invoking Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars future public office from anyone who has violated their oath to defend the Constitution by engaging in an insurrection against the Likewise, this would be the lightest punishment Donald Trump could receive. As Congress moved toward a second impeachment, Foner also told me in an email that implementing Article 3 would be quicker and simpler than impeachment.

But on Thursday, as the justices considered whether a former president who is widely seen as the leader of an insurrection that will live in infamy should be barred from re-election under Section 3, which remains good law, he there is every reason to believe that history will not be their guide. Or that, for all practical purposes, regardless of what Section 3 means, a state cannot set the rules for the next presidential election for the entire nation.

Such was the tone and tenor of the more than two-hour hearing in Trump v. Anderson, a constitutional challenge to Trump's eligibility to participate in Colorado's presidential runoff that some have compared to this generation's Brown v. Board of Education or the next Bush. against Gore. This explosive case recalls both the best and the worst of our constitutional history, past and recent, because the resulting decision, whatever the outcome, will break new ground in our understanding of the 14th Amendment. What is being judged is not the conduct of the 2024 elections or even the political fortunes of a candidate. What is at stake is what remains of a centerpiece of the Constitution, ratified following a bloody conflict where the very meaning of citizenship, equality and the future of our democracy multiracialism was at stake. Without the 14th Amendment, there would be no United States today.

Yet the gravity of what prompted the adoption of this amendment, or indeed the ignominy of January 6 itself, was not a priority for the judges. Instead, for most of the hearing, what all nine, liberals and conservatives, seemed to be looking for was a way out of deciding whether Trump had engaged in an insurrection, the language operational which would disqualify him from seizing power. the presidency again. Insurrection is a very broad term, Chief Justice John Roberts noted, as if he feared that trying to define it would lend itself to future frivolous attempts to disqualify other insurrectionists. If Colorado disqualifies Trump today, as its Supreme Court did in December, who's to say that a Republican-controlled state won't take steps to disqualify a leading Democratic candidate from a future contest?

To that concern, Jason Murray, the attorney for the group of Republican and independent voters seeking to disqualify Trump, had a simple answer: There's a reason Section 3 has been dormant for 150 years. And that's because we haven't seen anything like January 6 since Reconstruction. In a world where law is politics and politics is law, a common concern, increasingly pressing in our polarized times, is that weaponizing the Constitution's little-known provisions could one day lead to endless retaliation. Quite a few states would go the route of disqualifying candidates on the other side, Roberts seemed to warn.

In a room full of lawyers and judges, Murray seemed to be the only one who understood the importance of not taking the disqualification clause seriously. When Justice Brett Kavanaugh suggested that Trump's disqualification would largely disenfranchise voters, the call for democracy that liberals and conservatives made in the run-up to that hearing seemed to roll off his tongue. This case illustrates the danger of refusing to enforce Section 3 as written because the reason is that President Trump attempted to disenfranchise 80 million Americans who voted against him, a- he declared. And the Constitution does not require that he be given another chance.

Indeed, historians and constitutionalists have argued that the language of the Disqualification Clause, like other parts of the 14th Amendment, is self-enforcing, that is, there is no need to have an act of Congress to give it the force of law. According to this view, Trump disqualified himself from office the moment he pulled the levers of power to stay in office. Yet several justices appeared unconvinced by that argument, appearing to favor the idea that only a federal law authorizing, say, the Justice Department to take action against insurrectionists would be authorized, not states to take matters into your own hands. In fact, that's what Congress did in 1870, when it gave federal prosecutors the power to prosecute Confederate officials, only to repeal that power in the 1940s.

One person who knows Reconstruction history well, because in other contexts she has excelled at explaining it, is Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. Yet, surprisingly, even she doesn't seem convinced that Section 3 covers Trump and his actions on January 6, or those of any president for that matter. On the one hand, Jackson expressed skepticism that the clause, which does not explicitly mention the presidency, was intended to cover the highest office in the land. Instead, she suggested that the purpose of this provision was to prevent the South from recovering by prohibiting state-level officials from controlling their local governments. The president is not there in the text of Article 3, she said.

