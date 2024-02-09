Jokowi targets 41 national strategic projects to be completed in 2024

The goal of completing at least 41 National Strategic Projects (NSPs) in the last year of President Joko Widodo's term was communicated by Deputy for Regional Development and Spatial Planning Coordination Wahyu Utomo, in Jakarta, Wednesday (7/2). Speaking to reporters, Wahyu said that in his analysis, those who finished during Mr. Jokowi's era, and maybe there are those who died after Mr. Jokowi, but still in 2024.

Wahyu explained that 31 projects are expected to be completed by October 2024 and another 10 PSNs will be completed between October and December 2024. The total value of PSNs scheduled for completion this year will reach IDR 500 trillion.

The government, Wahyu said, is trying to ensure that in the last year of Jokowi's term, there are no unfinished projects. It is for this reason that the president insisted that all goals be achieved more quickly.

This is why we encourage the acceleration of our land acquisition process. Then process financial closing, “If it is for example with a PPP or for example with the private sector, we will monitor it so that the financing is also guaranteed, so that it continues and we hope that there will not be any blocked projects,” he said. Wahyu explained.

14 dams and irrigation systems are among the strategic projects scheduled for completion in October

The PSN scheduled for completion by October 2024 includes 14 dam and irrigation projects, three toll road projects, three transportation projects, one energy project and 11 regional sector projects. Meanwhile, the PSN which will be constructed from October 20 to December 2024 includes a port in Sorong and nine dams and irrigation systems.





The government has completed 37 PSNs worth IDR 475.4 trillion in 2023. This includes 7 dams, 3 ports, 5 toll roads, 4 regions, 5 railway sectors, 3 airports, 1 energy, 1 education, 1 technology , 5 border crossings and 2 electricity.

“With the addition of this regulation, the total PSN completed from 2016 to 2023 will amount to 190 PSN, with an investment value of IDR 1,515.4 trillion, and it is estimated that it will have absorbed a workforce “direct work of 2.71 million,” Wahyu explained.

On the same occasion, Deputy for Acceleration and Utilization of Development at the Coordinating Ministry of Economy, Suroto, said the government also decided to remove 12 projects from the PSN list based on the Regulation Number 8 of 2023 of the Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs. regarding changes to the PSN roster. “Regarding the 12 PSNs that were removed from the PSN list yesterday based on Ministerial Coordination Decree Number 8 of 2023, there are actually 12 PSNs that have been issued,” said Suroto.

This decision was made based on the results of the evaluation of the technical ministry, one of which indicated that this project is not expected to start before the second half of 2024. The project can still be carried out, but will not benefit from the facilities of the PSN. One of the 12 projects removed from the PSN list was the Jakarta-Surabaya low-speed train project.

Requires further evaluation

Indef economist Nailul Huda believes that the sustainability of these projects will actually depend on budgetary allocations and, of course, the president's choice in the future.

Given that the majority of the budget comes from the APBN, the sustainability of these projects will greatly depend on the existing budget space; especially because President Jokowi ordered to freeze the budgets of ministries and agencies so that they could be reallocated to social assistance and subsidized fertilizer aid.

Second, it will really depend on who the next government is. If Prabowo is the right one, we will definitely try to continue some of these PSNs because the slogan will be maintained. “If Mr. Anies becomes 01, there will definitely be several that will be evaluated in order to create budgetary space,” Nailul said.





Regardless of the budgetary factor and the choice of the next elected government, Nailul stressed the need to think about the impact on society and the economy of each national strategic project undertaken by the government. He gave the example of Kertajati Airport in West Java, which is on the PSN list. Even though this airport is finished, it has been quiet because it is not frequented by the public.

Therefore, in the future you should pay attention to the sustainability of the project. “It will be very interesting to see whether the PSN which will be completed in 2023, and what will be achieved in the future in 2024, will benefit the wider community or whether it will become another abandoned building,” he said. he declares. explain.

Although in general these different NHPs often absorb work in the short term, Nailul believes that what is more important is the impact and benefits for the public in the medium and long term. [gi/em]