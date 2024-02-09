Donald Trump wins Nevada Republican caucus





Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers a speech during a Nevada Republican volunteer recruitment event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mario Tama | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has won the Nevada Republican caucus, NBC News projects.

Nevada is the first 2024 primary election in the West, and come November it will be a closely watched swing state.

In the 2020 general election, President Joe Biden won the state with just 50.1% of the vote, or just over 33,000 votes in a state with 1.8 million registered voters.

Democrats have won Nevada in the last four presidential elections. But in 2022, Republican Joe Lombardo is elected governor. Lombardo previously supported Trump for president.

The Nevada Republican Party will award 26 delegates proportionally based on the results of Thursday's caucuses. Trump's victory in the small in-person polls was all but assured.

The only other person on the ballot was Ryan Binkley, a pastor and long-term presidential hopeful.

On Tuesday, Trump's only serious primary challenger, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, was defeated in Nevada's Republican primary.

Haley was the only Republican candidate on the ballot, but Nevada GOP voters also had the option to vote for “none of the above,” and they did so. Sixty-three percent of the nearly 200,000 people who voted voted not for anyone but against Haley.

Read more about CNBC's politics coverage

Trump ran virtually unopposed in Thursday's caucus because Haley opted to run on the primary ballot instead. Candidates can only enter one contest, but registered Republican voters can vote in both the caucus and primaries.

Haley's campaign manager, Betsy Ankney, downplayed the Nevada contests this week. “We haven’t spent a dime or an ounce of energy on Nevada,” she said on a press call before Tuesday’s crushing defeat to “none of these candidates.”

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

