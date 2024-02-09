Modi hails role of former PM Singh on retirement





Modi also praised Singh's dedication to his duties, citing the example of him coming to the House in a wheelchair to vote.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the significant contributions of his predecessor, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and highlighted Singh's lasting impact on the House and the nation. “I would particularly like to remember Dr. Manmohan Singh ji. He was a member of this House six times and made a huge contribution to this House with his valuable thoughts. As a leader and also as the Leader of Opposition , he has made a very great contribution. Whenever our democracy is discussed, he will be one of those rare esteemed members whose contribution will always be remembered, Modi said. Modi also praised Singh's dedication to his duties, citing the inspiring example of him coming to the House in a wheelchair to cast his vote. Singh, who has served six terms in the Rajya Sabha since 1991, currently represents Rajasthan, with his term scheduled to end on April 3, 2024. I think he has come to give strength to democracy, Modi said, while conveying his best wishes for a long and healthy life to the former prime minister. He urged current and future parliamentarians to seek advice from their senior counterparts and learn from their life experiences and professional achievements. The occasion marked farewell to the members who retired from the Rajya Sabha, with Modi praising their contributions and highlighting the legacy they leave behind. The Prime Minister praised the commitment of MPs during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic, commending their dedication to the functioning of the House despite the uncertainties. He also expressed condolences to MPs who lost their lives to the virus, highlighting the resilience and determination of the House to move forward. Citing ancient scriptures, Modi stressed the importance of surrounding oneself with good company, which promotes positive qualities and virtues. He recounted personal experiences shared by other ministers, including memories of late Arun Jaitley's advice and lessons in parliamentary discipline from senior politicians like KC Tyagi. Retired member Jaya Bachchan fondly remarked on the family feeling she felt during her tenure, while former Union minister Prakash Javadekar highlighted the achievements in endorsing defense projects on hold due to environmental clearances. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav called for future strengthening of the work of the Upper House committees to foster political consensus. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan expressed gratitude to the party leadership and the Maharashtra legislature for his nomination to the Rajya Sabha, citing it as a testimony of Prime Minister Modi's admiration and affection towards Kerala. End of

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.asianage.com/india/all-india/090224/modi-hails-ex-pm-singhs-role-on-his-retirement.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos