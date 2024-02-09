Indonesian poll predicts Prabowo will get majority of votes in presidential election





JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto is expected to exceed the 50% threshold needed to win the February 14 elections in a single round, according to the latest opinion poll published Friday. Of the 1,200 people surveyed by Indikator Politik Indonesia between January 28 and February 4, 51.8 percent said they would vote for Prabowo's list, while 24.1 percent and 19.6 percent would choose his rivals. Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowo respectively. This election marks the third presidential campaign of Defense Minister Prabowo, a controversial former soldier who was defeated by the popular incumbent. President Joko Widodo in 2014 and 2019. Around 205 million people are registered to vote. While most of Indonesia's most-watched polls have consistently shown Prabowo with a solid lead over his rivals, Friday's poll is the first in which he is expected to get more than 50% of the vote. A second round will take place in June if no candidate obtains more than 50% of the votes. “From a conservative point of view, there is a chance of a runoff. But given the 51.8% and the upward trend for Prabowo's ticket, I can say that the probability of a runoff tower has increased…compared to previous surveys,” said Burhanuddin Muhtadi, a researcher at Indikator. . He said the chances of a runoff were dwindling. Around 4.5% of respondents were undecided. The survey's margin of error was approximately 2.9%. The investigation comes as public criticism mounts against Widodo, better known as Jokowi, who has been accused of interference and bias over his implicit support for Prabowo, which his allies have denied. Critics complained that Jokowi made appearances at official functions alongside Prabowo, in violation of the rules. Jokowi did not explicitly support any of the three candidates. The president's son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, is Prabowo's running mate, due to a last-minute decision by a court presided over by Jokowi's brother-in-law to change eligibility rules. Nearly 90 percent of people surveyed by Indikator said they thought the president supported Prabowo, more than Anies and Ganjar, the candidate from Jokowi's ruling party. Jokowi said he would not campaign for any candidate. Incumbent leaders have generally remained neutral, and Indonesian law allows them to campaign as long as they do not use state resources. (Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)

