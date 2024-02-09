Russian President Putin claims Boris Johnson intervened to prevent Ukraine peace talks

Play Brightcove video

Putin gives interview to Tucker Carlson, Good Morning Britain's Jonathon Swain discusses key point of two-hour conversation

President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Boris Johnson prevented peace talks, in his first interview with a Western journalist since the launch of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking to controversial American right-wing host Tucker Carlson, the Russian Prime Minister used the two-hour session to accuse the West of prolonging the fighting, which began in February 2022.

Putin claimed that former Prime Minister Johnson – who he said had a “pure heart” but “not a great mind” – intervened during talks in Istanbul in 2022 and persuaded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to sign a peace agreement, arguing that it was better to fight Russia.

Mr Johnson has previously dismissed the claim as complete nonsense.

During the interview, posted on Carlson's website, in which Putin was rarely questioned by the host, the Russian leader focused on the conflict with Ukraine, as the war approaches two years old.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson during the interview Credit: P.A.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby tried to downplay the impact of Carlson's interview before its release: Remember, you're listening to Vladimir Putin. And you shouldn't take everything he has to say literally.

Carlson was also widely criticized before the interview aired, fearing it would give Putin an outlet for his propaganda arguments.

In recent years, Carlson has given flattering interviews to Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orbn and Argentina's far-right President Javier Milei, giving these figures a platform to advance their agenda.

The former Fox News host, who was fired from the US channel last year, also said Western journalists had not bothered to interview Putin.

He also accused them of engaging in flattering pep sessions during the Zelenskyy interview, CNN reported.

However, journalists repeatedly requested interviews with Putin, but the Russian president refused to grant them access.

During the more than two-hour session, Putin reiterated that his invasion of Ukraine was necessary to protect Russian speakers in Ukraine and prevent the country from posing a threat to Russia by joining NATO.

Rishi Sunak branded the allegations as clearly ridiculous during a visit to the South West.

The Prime Minister said: Russia carried out an illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. I am proud that the UK has stood firmly with Ukraine from the start.

We cannot let this type of behavior go unchecked…which is why we are working closely, not only with the United States but with our allies around the world, to provide Ukraine with the support it has needed for as long as it takes to repel the Russian invasion.

Putin went on to claim that Zelensky had refused to hold negotiations with the Kremlin.

We have never refused negotiations, Putin said. You should tell the current Ukrainian leaders to stop and come to the negotiating table.

Putin said it was up to Washington to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine and convince kyiv, which he calls a US satellite, to sit at the negotiating table.

He also warned that the West would never succeed in inflicting a strategic defeat on Ukraine and rejected allegations that Russia was planning to attack Poland or other NATO countries.

Evan Gershkovich works for the Wall Street Journal. Credit: P.A.

Carlson also asked whether American Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich would be released from Russian prison after Putin cracked down on international media in the country.

Putin said Moscow was open to negotiations, but reiterated that the journalist was accused of espionage, a charge Gershkovich denied.

He was caught red-handed while secretly obtaining classified information, Putin said of Gershkovich, adding that he did not rule out that the journalist could return home.

There is no taboo on resolving this issue. We are ready to resolve it, but some conditions are being discussed between the special services. I think an agreement can be reached.”

