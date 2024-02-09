Politics
Russian President Putin claims Boris Johnson intervened to prevent Ukraine peace talks
Putin gives interview to Tucker Carlson, Good Morning Britain's Jonathon Swain discusses key point of two-hour conversation
President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Boris Johnson prevented peace talks, in his first interview with a Western journalist since the launch of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking to controversial American right-wing host Tucker Carlson, the Russian Prime Minister used the two-hour session to accuse the West of prolonging the fighting, which began in February 2022.
Putin claimed that former Prime Minister Johnson – who he said had a “pure heart” but “not a great mind” – intervened during talks in Istanbul in 2022 and persuaded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy not to sign a peace agreement, arguing that it was better to fight Russia.
Mr Johnson has previously dismissed the claim as complete nonsense.
During the interview, posted on Carlson's website, in which Putin was rarely questioned by the host, the Russian leader focused on the conflict with Ukraine, as the war approaches two years old.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby tried to downplay the impact of Carlson's interview before its release: Remember, you're listening to Vladimir Putin. And you shouldn't take everything he has to say literally.
Carlson was also widely criticized before the interview aired, fearing it would give Putin an outlet for his propaganda arguments.
In recent years, Carlson has given flattering interviews to Hungarian autocrat Viktor Orbn and Argentina's far-right President Javier Milei, giving these figures a platform to advance their agenda.
The former Fox News host, who was fired from the US channel last year, also said Western journalists had not bothered to interview Putin.
He also accused them of engaging in flattering pep sessions during the Zelenskyy interview, CNN reported.
However, journalists repeatedly requested interviews with Putin, but the Russian president refused to grant them access.
During the more than two-hour session, Putin reiterated that his invasion of Ukraine was necessary to protect Russian speakers in Ukraine and prevent the country from posing a threat to Russia by joining NATO.
Rishi Sunak branded the allegations as clearly ridiculous during a visit to the South West.
The Prime Minister said: Russia carried out an illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. I am proud that the UK has stood firmly with Ukraine from the start.
We cannot let this type of behavior go unchecked…which is why we are working closely, not only with the United States but with our allies around the world, to provide Ukraine with the support it has needed for as long as it takes to repel the Russian invasion.
Putin went on to claim that Zelensky had refused to hold negotiations with the Kremlin.
We have never refused negotiations, Putin said. You should tell the current Ukrainian leaders to stop and come to the negotiating table.
Putin said it was up to Washington to stop supplying weapons to Ukraine and convince kyiv, which he calls a US satellite, to sit at the negotiating table.
He also warned that the West would never succeed in inflicting a strategic defeat on Ukraine and rejected allegations that Russia was planning to attack Poland or other NATO countries.
Carlson also asked whether American Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich would be released from Russian prison after Putin cracked down on international media in the country.
Putin said Moscow was open to negotiations, but reiterated that the journalist was accused of espionage, a charge Gershkovich denied.
He was caught red-handed while secretly obtaining classified information, Putin said of Gershkovich, adding that he did not rule out that the journalist could return home.
There is no taboo on resolving this issue. We are ready to resolve it, but some conditions are being discussed between the special services. I think an agreement can be reached.”
Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week, Tom, Robert and Anushka delve into the most important issues dominating the political agenda.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.itv.com/news/2024-02-09/putin-claims-boris-johnson-intervened-to-prevent-ukraine-peace-talks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Donald Trump scores huge victory in Nevada caucus
- Russian President Putin claims Boris Johnson intervened to prevent Ukraine peace talks
- Indonesian poll predicts Prabowo will get majority of votes in presidential election
- JUCO Men's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Wall Street advances and sets new records
- 'Totally confused': Dale checks Trump's claim after arguments
- Candidates backed by Imran Khan's party pose challenge to Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz party in Pak polls
- Modi hails role of former PM Singh on retirement
- Pharmaceutical CEOs Questioned on High US Drug Prices: Shots
- Colorado Football Recruiting: National Signing Day class falls flat as Deion Sanders doubles transfers
- The Minister issues a letter to the KLSH staff
- Donald Trump wins Nevada Republican caucus