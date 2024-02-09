Donald Trump scores huge victory in Nevada caucus





ReutersDonald Trump told victorious party that winning Nevada meant winning the general election

Former President Donald Trump won the Nevada Republican caucus by a wide margin.

The only other person whose name appeared on the ballot was Ryan Binkley, a pastor and businessman.

That means Mr. Trump will take Nevada's 26 delegates, the system parties use to determine their presidential nominee.

The first results show that the former president obtained more than 99% of the votes.

Speaking briefly at a victory party in Las Vegas, Donald Trump said: “If we win this state, we will easily win the election in November. »

He has now won elections in three states – Nevada, Iowa and New Hampshire – making him the presumptive Republican nominee in the November general election.

He also won a Republican caucus in the U.S. Virgin Islands, an unincorporated territory.

Donald Trump's only serious challenger in the race, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, had opted out of the Nevada caucus and participated in the state's primary vote.

Two separate runoffs were held in Nevada due to a dispute between the state's Republican Party and the Democratic-controlled state legislature.

In Tuesday's primary, Nikki Haley was defeated by the “none of the above” option.

But the result was symbolic since the state Republican Party had decided that only the caucus results would count for the selection of the presidential candidate.

The Associated Press reported that about 48,400 people voted for Mr. Trump, compared to 381 for his rival Ryan Binkley.

Nikki Haley's team said she did not participate in the caucus, saying it was “rigged for Trump.”

The situation in Nevada has caused confusion and frustration.

The measure was criticized by the state's Republican governor, who said there should have been a single ballot for voters.

Even if the outcome of the Nevada caucus was a foregone conclusion, the state will be hotly contested in November's presidential election. The vote is effectively guaranteed to be a rematch between 2020 candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

Mr. Trump's next stop will be South Carolina, where he will face Nikki Haley again.

Despite three defeats, she vowed to continue fighting, arguing that Republican supporters want to see an alternative to Donald Trump and that “voters want an election, not a coronation.”

