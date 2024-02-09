Pakistan elections: early results show slight lead for Imran Khan supporters





Islamabad: Pakistan's main political parties were neck and neck in early results on Friday, after vote counting in the general election was affected by unusual delays that the government blamed on a suspension of mobile phone services.

Pakistan is struggling to recover from an economic crisis as it grapples with growing militant violence in a deeply polarized political environment. An “Internet problem” was to blame for the delay in results, said Zafar Iqbal, special secretary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), without elaborating.

The government said it had suspended mobile phone services before Thursday's elections as a security measure and was partially resuming them. Early Friday morning, the ECP announced on its website the results of 12 of the 265 seats contested in Parliament.

Five were won by supporters of jailed cricket star Imran Khan who contested as independents, while four were won by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML-N), the party of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Three seats were won by the Pakistan People's Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The main battle is expected to be between candidates backed by Khan, whose Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the last national elections, and Sharif's PML-N, which analysts say is backed by the powerful army.

With counting continuing Friday morning, a clear picture should only emerge later in the day. A party needs 133 seats in parliament to achieve a simple majority, but many analysts say the vote may not produce a clear winner.

Sharif, seen by many observers as a strong candidate, dismissed rumors of a unclear outcome.

“Don't talk about a coalition government. It is very important that a government obtains a clear majority… It should not rely on others,” he told reporters after voting in Lahore, in the east of the country.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif smiles as he casts his vote at a polling station during the general election in Lahore, Pakistan February 8, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Nine dead in attacks

Thousands of soldiers were deployed on the streets and in polling stations across the country on Thursday. Borders with Iran and Afghanistan were temporarily closed as security was stepped up to ensure the elections took place peacefully.

Despite increased security measures, 12 people, including two children, were killed in 51 bombings, grenade attacks and shootings by militants, mainly in western provinces, the army said in a press release.

The victims included five police officers killed in a bomb blast and firing on a patrol in the Kulachi area of ​​the northwestern Dera Ismail Khan district, authorities said. Two children died in an explosion outside a women's polling station in Balochistan province.

“Despite some isolated incidents, the overall situation remained under control, demonstrating the effectiveness of our security measures,” Acting Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz said in a statement.

Washington is concerned about “steps taken to restrict freedom of expression, particularly regarding Internet and cell phone use,” State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters .

The United States strongly condemned election-related violence, both in the run-up to the election and on Election Day, Patel added. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed concern over the violence and the suspension of mobile communications services, his spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

Amnesty International called the suspension of mobile services a “brutal attack on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.” Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja said the decision on mobile networks was taken by “law and order agencies” following Wednesday's violence in which 26 people were killed.

The military dominated the nuclear-armed country, directly or indirectly, during its 76 years of independence, but maintained for several years that it did not interfere in politics.

“The deciding factor is which side the powerful military and its security agencies are on,” said Abbas Nasir, a columnist, commenting on the likelihood that no party will emerge a clear winner. “Only a strong turnout in favor of (Khan’s) PTI can change his fortunes.”

He added: “The economic challenges are so severe, and the solutions so painful, that I am not sure how whoever comes to power will manage to keep the ship afloat. »

If the elections do not result in a clear majority for anyone, as analysts predict, it will be difficult to overcome many challenges, the first being seeking a new bailout program from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the expiration of the current agreement in March.

