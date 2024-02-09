Donald Trump has a jury problem





In court, Kaplan disciplined Trump as if he were a toddler. Photo: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

One of the first and most important lessons I learned as a prosecutor is this: the jury is made up of just 12 ordinary people (New Yorkers in my case), they judge every move you make and they're sitting right there. And the jury is of course everything.

This is why Donald Trump's behavior during the recent defamation trial of E. Jean Carroll was so amazing. Although Trump does not care about courtroom decorum per se, his conduct was self-sabotage and resulted in a breathtaking civil verdict. He had better quickly change his attitude in court or at least feign a change, otherwise the consequences would be much worse.

We novice prosecutors have been trained relentlessly on how to act in the pit of the courtroom. Some examples, in ascending order of importance: I was once reprimanded by a trial supervisor for wearing dress shoes without laces in front of a jury. (He was undoubtedly right, tactically and sartorially.) Another veteran of the trial told me never to drink anything except, if I was literally choking, a small cup of tap water; we wouldn't want to down frozen Snapples when the jurors had no such delights. I learned that if I insisted on scribbling during tedious testimony (and I did), I had to at least give the impression that I was listening and taking careful notes. Even if something goes wrong, a judge makes a bad decision, or a key witness breaks down on the stand, keep that poker face and act like everything is cool. When the jury comes to make its decision, do not stare at them, and no reaction either way (no punches or bowed heads) when the verdict is announced.

In a jury trial, everything is judged and everything counts.

Still, Trump had a series of tantrums in front of the Carroll jury. He mumbled witch hunts, fraud and other nonsense so loudly that the judge (who sits further away from the parties than the jury) could hear him and threatened to remove Trump from the courtroom. During his bizarre and truncated testimony, Trump added superfluous comments, which the judge quickly struck from the record. And the final blow: Trump stomped out of the courtroom, in full crisis, while Carroll's lawyer presented her closing argument.

Here is a simple case study for assessing self-inflicted damage. Trump completely ignored the first Carroll trial, an unambiguous sign of disrespect and that jury found him liable for $4.7 million in compensatory damages (intended to reimburse the plaintiffs' financial loss) plus 300,000 $ in punitive damages (intended to punish the particularly scandalous behavior of the prosecutor). respondent). Trump then showed up (and acted) for the second trial. The result: $83 million, including more than $65 million in punitive damages. In other words, the second jury was about 200 times more offended by Trump's conduct than the first jury was by his complete no-show. (This is of course not a precise mathematical science, but there is a lesson here.)

There was perhaps an element of method in Trump's madness. Have you ever seen a baseball game where the home team is losing, say, 14-2 in the eighth inning? The manager realizes that the game is lost but imagine the hell with that, I'm going to let off some steam. The manager comes out, flips his hat, spits in the referees' faces, kicks and gets sent off. It doesn't help his team win, it probably seals their fate, but at least it gives hometown loyalists a momentary rush of defiant, eff-you adrenaline.

That said, Trump did not choose the right interlocutor, Judge Lewis Kaplan. Take my word for it; I tried a mafia case in front of him (two Gambinos rocked a Manhattan bar, you'll be shocked to know) and appeared before him more times than I can count. A little insider secret here: Not all judges are good at controlling their courtroom, even at the federal level. But Judge Kaplan takes no bullshit and rules absolutely. No matter who you are, DOJ hotshot, former president and big-money defense attorney Kaplan owns this space. (He can also knock you down in a brutal but entertaining way; he once said to me, with a not-unkind half-smile, Mr. Honig, you've already climbed a branch you shouldn't have climbed and now you are sawing it under yourself.)

During the Carroll trial, we saw Kaplan discipline Trump as if he were a toddler—effectively, that is. The judge set clear boundaries, warned Trump when he went overboard, then quickly imposed discipline when he went too far. More than once, Judge Kaplan virtually sentenced Trump to time out. Judges in other Trump cases should take note.

Someone better straighten out Trump before his criminal trials begin, or he'll find himself facing bigger problems than a huge civil judgment. The jury is already against him in Washington DC, Manhattan and Fulton County, where he faces imminent criminal trials; he received 5.4 percent, 12.3 percent and 26.1 percent of the vote in those localities in 2020, respectively. He will have minimal cushion from those juries even in the best of circumstances. He cannot afford to clown around in front of them and wait for a favorable verdict.

I don’t envy the lawyer who puts Trump in charge of enforcing discipline. He did everything his way for almost eight decades, which made him rich and resulted in his presidency. He shows no signs of softening now; If anything, Trump’s rage and defiance have intensified over time. Lawyers sometimes talk about difficult clients to deal with. Trump needs a new category of his own.

Perhaps it would be better to tell him this out of pure self-interest: Listen, Mr. President. You just got crushed by some massive civil verdicts. I know you think these cases were unfair, and let's just say they were. It sucks, but everything will be fine; you can cut the checks, maybe sell a property or two. It'll be fine. But these criminal cases, to paraphrase Jon Hamm's character in The Town, are not a fucking period. If you lose one of these cases, you risk prison. A real prison. Yeah, you'll get your calls, and who knows what other potential exits, but still: prison. So let's put it together. Even if you have to pretend to show respect, do it for your own good. Your future is at stake.

Do you think he would listen? Me neither.

And for more law and policy analysis with Elie Honig, Preet Bharara and other contributors, sign up for the free CAFE newsletter or become a CAFE Insider member.

