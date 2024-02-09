Rod Stewart slams lying schoolboy Boris Johnson and says Labor should win next election

Sign up for Roisin OConnors' free weekly newsletter. Now listen to this to learn more about everything music. Receive our free email Now listen to this email

Long-time Conservative Rod Stewart has backed Labor's Keir Starmer ahead of this year's general election.

The 79-year-old British rocker slammed lying public schoolboy Boris Johnson and called for the Tories to be kicked out of Number 10 following a string of unelected prime ministers.

Keir Starmer and Labor deserve a chance, he saidThe temperature in an interview Friday. If there was someone else we could vote for, then maybe, but we'd have to give them a chance.

Stewart, who returned to the UK last year after living three decades in Los Angeles, said he was watching what the Tories were doing.

Well, I liked Boris Johnson, he said. He was a good figurehead, but he turned out to be a fucking lying public schoolboy. It was discovered and things haven't improved much since. How many prime ministers have we had who were not elected? What is it about ?

His remark is at odds with comments made in June 2023 when he admitted he was still a bit of a fan of the former prime minister following a report that Johnson had misled Parliament over a rally illegal in Downing Street during the pandemic.

I was and still am a bit of a fan of Boris because I think he has a wonderful charisma, the Do Ya Think Im Sexy? the star told Sky News.

Rod Stewart has previously said he is still a fan of Boris Johnson (News from the sky)

He added: But you know, you knew what you were getting with Boris, so it's not unusual. He's told a few pigs about it over the years. So I'm not surprised.

He's in big trouble now. But how will he make his return? I don't know. Maybe he should talk to me. I've been making returns for years.

Six months earlier, the long-serving self-proclaimed Conservative surprised Sky News viewers by taking part in a live phone-in about the NHS crisis, saying he had never seen a situation so serious.

Personally, I've been a Conservative for a long time, but I think this government should stand down now and give Labor a chance, he told viewers during his unscheduled appearance.

During the call he also offered to pay for 10 or 20 hospital scans after patients shared their experiences of long waiting lists in the NHS.

He revealed that his desire to help was sparked by his visit to a virtually empty private clinic.

There are people dying because they can't get scans. Now listen to me, I don't need publicity, I just want to do good things and I think that's a good thing. If other people follow me, I would love it.

He said The temperature that he felt a duty to help the British public after being knighted by Prince William in 2016.

Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster with the late Queen Elizabeth II, after receiving her knighthood for services to music and charity (Getty Images)

I want to live up to that reputation. I'm a knight, I should do good! he said. But it's a double-edged sword. You help but people say, “Oh, he has to release an album.” Which is so far from the truth.

Stewart was widely praised in 2019 for revealing the news that he had been free of prostate cancer after privately receiving treatment for the disease for three years.

While appearing at a fundraising event for the Prostate Project and the European Tour Foundation alongside his former Faces bandmates, Ronnie Rood and Kenney Jones Stewart said he learned of his diagnosis in February 2016 at following a routine medical examination and that he had gone into remission. in July.

Nobody knows, but I thought it was time to tell everyone, he said. I'm clear now, simply because I caught it early. I have so many tests.

Addressing the men in the audience, Stewart said: Guys, you really need to go to the doctor. Touch the butt, no harm done.

Stewart releases his next album Swing fevera collaboration with Jools Holland, on February 23.