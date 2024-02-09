Donald Trump is now just lying about January 6





Although the January 6, 2021 riot at the United States Capitol is one of the most well-documented and researched political events in recent years, former President Donald Trump is still trying to rewrite the history of that day.

While speaking to the media Thursday outside his club and residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, the likely Republican presidential candidate spouted in just a few minutes an impressive number of lies about the deadly riot by supporters of Trump.

One of the most easily disproven fictions he started is that there were no weapons among the rioters. In fact, several people who stormed the Capitol carried guns. The rioters admitted this in court and received heavy prison sentences.

It's a lie that Trump has peddled before, going so far as to call the riot completely unarmed despite the fact that the attackers were carrying guns, knives, baseball bats and chemical weapons that day.

Trump used the lie Thursday to denounce Capitol Police officers for taking action against the mob.

So unnecessary, so sad, so horrible, he said of the officers who protected lawmakers as they gathered to officially certify the 2020 Electoral College count, two weeks before Joe Biden's inauguration.

Trump didn't stop there. He also claimed that it was very shortly after the riot that he sent a recording of a speech from the White House Rose Garden intended to end the violence. In fact, it was more than two hours after rioters broke into the Capitol building before Trump issued his remarks telling his supporters they needed to go home now, adding “We love you.” You are very special.

Supporters of then-President Donald Trump listen to his infamous speech before the riots on January 6, 2021. “We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you won't have any more country,” he told them.

Trump spent those hours watching the violence unfold on television and ignoring calls to intervene, according to the findings of the House select committee that investigated the Jan. 6 riots and plots to overturn the 2020 election. of his fellow Republicans and his daughter Ivanka.

In one of his most impactful assertions on Thursday, Trump attempted to shift blame to one of the rioters' main targets.

I think it was an insurrection provoked by Nancy Pelosi, Trump said before qualifying it with: if it was an insurrection.

This is obviously false. Pelosi (R-Calif.), then Speaker of the House of Representatives, did not incite hundreds of Trump supporters to storm her workplace, break into her office and threaten her life. Footage from that day shows a rioter running through the halls of Congress shouting: Nancy Pelosi! Where are you, Nancy? Nancy! Where are you, Nancy? We were looking for you!

As rioters battled police to break into the Capitol, security personnel removed Pelosi from the House chamber and took her to a secure location for her safety. While in hiding, she played a key role in communicating with other senior government officials to ensure the safety of her colleagues.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Trump also cherry-picked lines from his speech leading up to the riot in an effort to prove he did not call for violence.

I said peacefully and patriotically. The speech was delivered in a peaceful and patriotic manner. It's peaceful and patriotic, Trump reiterated several times.

He used the phrase once in his speech on January 6, telling his supporters: I know everyone here will soon be heading to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.

But most of Trump's speeches that day had a different tone.

We fight like hell. And if you don't fight like hell, you won't have a country anymore, he told his supporters as he finished his speech.

You will never take back our country with weakness. You have to show strength and you have to be strong, he also said.

Trump's remarks Thursday came the same day the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on a Colorado courts ruling declaring Trump ineligible to appear on the state's ballot because he incited a insurrection. The ruling cites a clause in the 14th Amendment that says anyone who has sworn an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution but then engages in insurrection or rebellion against the country cannot hold state or federal office.

