Trump wins Nevada Republican caucuses





Former President Donald J. Trump won the Nevada Republican caucuses on Thursday, an almost guaranteed result because he was the only major candidate on the ballot.

The Associated Press declared Mr. Trump the winner shortly after caucus sites in Nevada closed, giving him his fourth straight triumph in a Republican nominating contest that awards delegates this year.

Even in a campaign in which Mr. Trump’s dominance sapped the race of much of its drama, his victory in Nevada seemed particularly predetermined. His last significant GOP rival, Nikki Haley, opted months ago to skip the caucuses, which were run by the Nevada Republican Party, and instead participated Tuesday in a primary election required by state law.

Ms. Haley still won the competition, but her results were actually irrelevant. The state Republican Party, led by a close Trump ally, decided to award its presidential delegates based solely on the caucuses, and it forced candidates to choose whether to enter either contest .

Mr. Trump's symbolic success on Tuesday was part of a strategy pushed by his Nevada supporters, including its Republican governor, and offers a further indication of the former president's hold among the state's Republicans.

Competitive or not, Mr. Trump's victory in the caucuses on Thursday remains a crucial prize that allows him to accumulate delegates and claim additional momentum as attention turns to the South Carolina primary, his next battle with Mrs. Haley, February 24.

It also capped a remarkable day on the road that began with the Supreme Court signaling that it would most likely rule in favor of Mr. Trump on a challenge to block him from voting in Colorado.

His campaign later relied on a report from a special adviser that raised pointed questions about President Biden's mental acuity, something Mr. Trump and his advisers have been doing for months. And the former president also won the U.S. Virgin Islands caucuses on Thursday, beating Ms. Haley and garnering 73 percent of the vote.

Mr. Trump and his allies have repeatedly urged Ms. Haley to withdraw from the race, citing her growing delegate count and meteoric lead in the polls as evidence that she has no mathematical path to the nomination.

The Trump campaign argued that Ms. Haley's insistence on continuing her campaign was draining time and resources that Republicans could better deploy against President Biden, who faces only nominal opposition in the Democratic primary.

On Thursday afternoon, Mr. Trump told a news conference at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida residence, that he did not understand why Ms. Haley was still in the race, adding that he believed her candidacy was harming the party and, in a way, it is harming the country.

Mr. Trump's campaign events in Nevada, while few in number, made it clear that he was largely focused on November, when the state is expected to be a competitive battleground.

He has used his speeches to try to build popular support and test his message, particularly as he attempts to undermine Democrats' traditional base in the state, particularly its union workforce and much of Hispanic voters.

In January, he denounced Mr. Biden's handling of the surge of migrants at the border, arguing without providing details that the problem had disproportionately harmed Hispanic Americans. And he has repeatedly insisted that black and Hispanic Americans have done better economically under his administration.

Mr. Trump will most likely need to make gains among these groups, or at least dissuade them from supporting Democrats, if he hopes to reverse his losses in the state in 2016 and 2020.

He nevertheless enjoys broad support among Nevada Republicans, winning the state's caucuses handily in 2016 and consolidating his strength there since then.

Voters at William E. Orr Middle School in southeast Las Vegas said they were eager to return Mr. Trump to the White House and turn the page on Mr. Biden, especially after the report special advisors.

I feel bad for Biden, said Susan Sevilleja, 53. I really don't think he knows what's going on.

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael J. McDonald is an ardent ally who was one of six state Republicans charged in connection with the fake election scheme intended to overturn Mr. Biden's 2020 election victory.

Mr. McDonald also repeatedly pushed false claims of voter fraud that remain at the heart of Mr. Trump's lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Mr. McDonald’s close ties to Mr. Trump and his leadership of the party’s caucuses contributed in part to accusations from Ms. Haley’s campaign and others that the contest was rigged to favor Mr. Trump.

Last year, the party agreed to new rules for its caucuses that disadvantaged another Trump rival, Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, by effectively blocking the super PAC supporting him from directly participating in Caucus Day.

The change came a few months after Mr. McDonald and a group of state party officials were invited to Mar-a-Lago, where they were treated to an hour-long meal finished with ice cream sundaes.

Kellen Browning contributed reporting.

