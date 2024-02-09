Paddy McGuinness praised for Question Time debut mocking Boris Johnson and Brexit





Paddy McGuinness, the comedian and former presenter of shows such as Higher speed And Take me outsidemade his first appearance on the BBC debate program Question time Thursday, and while some raised eyebrows at the Beebs' decision to recruit the TV personality, many celebrated the toppling of the Conservative government. Starting his first contribution by denying that most people know I'm not here for my big political brain, he quickly pointed out that this didn't stop Boris Johnson, which was met with laughter and applause from the audience. As the panel discussed Labor abandons 28 billion commitment to green policiesMcGuinness said: James, you tell Wes [Streeting] for Keir Starmer to say anything to get a vote is a bit rich coming from a Tory, let me tell you. We are still waiting for the 350 million per week that Boris Johnson promised us. After Conservative and Bury North MP James Daly responded to the comedian saying he was here and the government would spend an extra 46.5 billion on it over the next three years. McGuinness hit back with a simple question: why is the NHS on its knees, if it is here? Why are nurses and doctors on strike if it's here? Where is he? Later in the show, when the conversation turned to the crisis in NHS DentistryMcGuinness revealed that his father removed his teeth because he couldn't get a dentist appointment, and shared what he knew about dental activity units, or DAUs. But as a child who was terrified of going to the dentist, I have to congratulate the government because they managed to get people to queue for them! So if you're an NHS dentist, you'll get That's 12. Someone, a crown, that's 20. Now this NHS dentist has to use these UDAs, and if he doesn't use them he will be penalized, and if he exceeds the UDA he will be penalized again! They are therefore stuck between a rock and a hard place. You don't want to see a dentist who provides focused care, as opposed to care-based care, he said, as a dentist in the audience nodded along with the doctor's description of the problem. McGuinness. McGuinness has since received widespread praise for his contributions, including from the British Dental Association: Hopefully its first appearance on Question time it won't be his last. Register to our free weekly newsletter Indy100 Express yourself in our media democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help move this article up the indy100 rankings.

