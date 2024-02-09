Maun-Mohan, night watchman, shining example: PM Modi on Manmohan Singh over the years | News from the political pulse





During the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised many people, both from the Treasury and the Opposition, when he thanked outgoing Rajya Sabha MP Manmohan Singh, his predecessor, for guided the House and the country. Calling Singh a shining example of what an MP should be, Modi said the former prime minister even came to the Upper House in a wheelchair to help strengthen democracy.

However, over the years, Modi and Singh have often clashed over issues of politics and political ideology, making remarks that are highly critical of each other.

Narendra Modi on Manmohan Singh Modi constantly attacked Singh in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, when he was fielding himself as a prime ministerial candidate. At a rally in October 2012, when he was CM of Gujarat, Modi called SinghMaun (silent) Mohan Singh. Referring to a speech given by the then Prime Minister in Una, Modi said: The biggest news today is that Maun-Mohan Singh has broken his silence. Nearly a year later, in March 2013, while speaking at the BJP National Council meeting in New Delhi, Modi called Singh a night watchman. He told his BJP colleagues: “They have appointed a night watchman by appointing Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister. The Prime Minister is nothing but a puppet of the Gandhi family. The following month, addressing BJP workers in Calcutta, Modi said Singh was not accepted as a Congress leader. If you ask 100 Congressmen who their leader is, no one will name Manmohan Singhji, even if he is the Prime Minister. How can such a Prime Minister lead a nation? He asked. Comments of this nature have continued over the years. In February 2017, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Modi again weighed in on Singh. Expressing surprise over Dr Singh's clean record even as his government faced various corruption allegations, PM Modi said: Not a single corruption charge against Manmohan Singh too under the most corrupt government. The art of taking a bath while wearing a raincoat in the bathroom can be learned from Manmohan Singh. The remark infuriated Congress and led to opposition walkouts. In May 2019, Modi called Singh a caretaker prime minister imposed on the country by the Congress. Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar, Modi said: “Whether it is running a remote-controlled government or playing video games, these people (Congress) cannot think before to act. This is why they imposed an interim Prime Minister at the head of the country and waited for the future Prime Minister to become wise. Launching the Chhattisgarh Assembly election campaign in Ambikapur on September 8 last year, Modi compared his predecessor to Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh. He criticized the former prime minister, a renowned economist and architect of the 1991 liberalization policy during his tenure as finance minister, for his decisions regarding the Indian economy. While the people's doctor (Raman Singh) was doing a great job for their well-being, the rupee doctor (Manmohan Singh) was not at all capable of healing the wounds of Indian currency. He said rupee was fighting for life in a hospital, the Prime Minister said. Manmohan Singh on Narendra Modi On 4 January 2014, before the Lok Sabha elections, Singh said in a press conference: Without discussing the merits of Narendra Modi, I sincerely believe that it would be disastrous for the country to have Shri Narendra Modi as Prime minister. After four years, addressing another conference in Indore in November 2018 ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, Singh was asked about his 2014 comment. I said Modi would be a disaster as Prime Minister. Now I recognize that I used a harsh word that I shouldn't have used. I don't want to repeat it. But the time is not far away when the general public will have the opportunity to comment on the effectiveness or otherwise of the public policy put in place by Modiji, he said. Singh also criticized his successor's economic policies. In November 2016, during a debate on demonetization, he said the manner in which the project was implemented was a monumental failure of management, and called it a case of organized plunder, legalized plunder of the people . A year later, in November 2017, Singh told a rally in Ahmedabad that demonetization and Goods and Services Tax (GST) were a double whammy for the economy. On December 10, 2017, Modi alleged that in a meeting held at the residence of former MP Mani Shankar Aiyar in which Singh and a former army chief were present, the Congress had colluded with Pakistan to interfere with the Gujarat polls. In response, Singh said in a statement: “I am deeply pained and anguished by the lies and canards being spread to score political points in a cause lost by none other than the Prime Minister. Fearing imminent defeat in Gujarat, the Prime Minister's desperation to throw every abuse and grasp at every straw is palpable. Regrettably and sadly, Sh Modi is setting a dangerous precedent with his insatiable desire to tarnish all constitutional offices, including that of a former Prime Minister and Army Chief. The former prime minister, in an interview with The Indian Express in April 2018, criticized Modi for his silence over the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua and the alleged rape of a teenage girl by a state lawmaker. BJP in Unnao. Modi should follow his own advice and speak more often, he said. Asked whether the BJP was taunting him with Maun-Mohan Singh's comment, the former prime minister said he had lived with comments like these all his life. In May 2019, in an interview with PTI, Singh had termed the NDA regime till then a sad story of failure in governance and accountability. He had remarked that Modi's regime was the most traumatic and devastating for Indian youth, farmers, traders and all democratic institutions. Singh also clashed with Modi over policy towards Pakistan. Modi's neglected policy towards Pakistan has been marred by a series of U-turns, from visiting Pakistan uninvited to inviting the rogue ISI to Pathankot, a- he declared.

