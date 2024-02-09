How Donald Trump risks triggering a new bond crisis





Donald Trump

Donald Trump scares financiers. The attempt by former U.S. presidents to return to the White House is raising eyebrows on Wall Street, including among so-called bond vigilantes.

Coined by veteran investment strategist Ed Yardeni in the 1980s, the term describes debt traders who punish free-spending politicians by selling bonds.

This lowers their value, raising borrowing costs and making it more expensive for governments to issue new bonds.

Liz Truss knows them well.

The former prime minister's decision to pursue a radical campaign of tax cuts without a plan to cut spending was rejected by financial markets, forcing her to swap one chancellor for another before prompting her departure.

There are fears that history could repeat itself once again, with a potential US bond crisis having global implications for debt and borrowing costs.

Concerns about US debt sustainability were laid bare this week by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

The United States would need to borrow the equivalent of 6% of its GDP each year over the next decade to close the gap between taxes and spending.

Pressures from an aging population and higher borrowing costs will also see the size of US debt rise to 172% of GDP by 2054.

The total US debt is now so large that in 2024 US President Joe Biden will spend more on interest to pay down the federal debt than on defense spending.

Trevor Greetham of Royal London Asset Management says Trump will likely continue the era of profligacy, and could even energize it.

Greetham says a second Trump presidency would likely involve much more extreme tax cuts, because he would think he has nothing to lose.

It's his second term, he can't get a third term unless he changes the constitution, he can't do it easily, so I think he would be more forceful, he said. Advantages [first term] There was more sound and fury than anything else.

There was a massive tax cut for billionaires, which made the fiscal situation significantly worse, but other than that it was just a lot of noise.

The story continues

Csar Prez Ruiz, chief investment officer of Pictet, which manages $600 billion in assets, says he is not willing to touch U.S. bonds with maturities longer than five years because of uncertainty over what could bring a second Trump presidency.

For what? Because we have American elections [in November], he says. If Trump returns and proposes aggressive tax cuts, we could experience another Truss moment in the United States due to concerns over debt sustainability. The bond vigilantes are back, we must be disciplined.

Even technocrats are sounding the alarm. Jerome Powell, the head of the US central bank, warned earlier this week that the US federal government was on an unsustainable fiscal path. And that just means the debt is growing faster than the economy. It is therefore not viable.

History suggests that a Trump presidency might not be bad for the stock market.

After all, comparing Trump's first three years in office to Biden's, the S&P 500 rose 43.1% under Trump, compared to 23.9% under his successor, according to the group's analysis. reflection Facts First.

Bond yields also fell under Trump and have climbed since Biden took office.

However, analysts say the former was driven by expectations during the pandemic that interest rates would remain low for the foreseeable future, while the latter was due to subsequent aggressive interest rate hikes by the Fed .

Matthew Morgan, head of fixed income at Jupiter, says Trump's record is clear: If you look last time, his economic record was mostly positive for investors, while Biden's result saw [an] an economic performance that was lower than that.

While tax cuts could cause a sugar rush, Vincent Mortier, chief investment officer of Amundi, Europe's biggest fund manager, says investors are likely to punish any gaping budget deficit.

He told the Financial Times: “We know that the US cannot afford to have long-term rates of say 5% or more, given the cost of debt. With benchmark 10-year borrowing costs of 4.1% and a 20-year debt yield of 4.5%, caution is required.

» adds Mortier. A player in the stock market can certainly be stopped by the bond market.

Jan Nevruzi, U.S. rates strategist at NatWest, notes that U.S. 30-year yields rose nearly 0.4 percentage points the week of the 2016 election and an additional 0.2 percentage points in the weeks immediately following the 2016 election. follow up.

The market could move in a similar direction this time around as we move through the GOP nominating process, he says.

Nevruzi is, however, more calm about the prospect of bond markets seizing up. I think in the United States the investor base is a little broader, he adds.

For now, Trump is keeping his campaign promises close to his chest. Greetham, of Royal London Asset Management, says caution is unlikely to be a priority.

We don't know exactly what his political agenda looks like, and I'm not sure he knows yet either, he says. I wouldn't expect much consistency.

I certainly wouldn't expect him to take the austerity route. History is littered with examples of Republican administrations that blew the budget and then Democratic administrations that fixed it.

I wouldn't expect Trump to do anything to try to rein things in, so in that sense it's probably more inflationary, probably better for stocks than for bonds.

Either way, the stakes are high.

Speaking last month, Thomas Donilon, president of the Blackrock Investment Institute (BII), highlighted the clear choice voters faced in the November election.

He said: You couldn't really have two more different approaches to government and the presidency than President Trump and President Biden.

Important issues for investors include trade, taxation, regulation, as well as climate and international relations in general. It is therefore for us and for the world an important event in 2024, the year of elections.

