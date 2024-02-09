Pakistan elections: early results give advantage to Imran Khan supporters after delays in counting | World News





Supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan are slightly ahead in early election results, after vote counting was hit by delays following a cellphone outage.

As of Friday morning, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced 124 results for the 265 contested seats in the National Assembly.

Independent candidates, most of whom owe allegiance to Mr Khan, led with 49 seats, while the Pakistan Muslim League, the party of three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, had 39 seats.

Image: Photo: AP

Around thirty seats were won by the Pakistan People's Party of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of assassinated Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

The rest were won by small parties or unaligned independents.

More results continue to come in.

Mr Khan is in prison and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was excluded from Thursday's elections, so his supporters ran as independents.

Analysts predict there may be no clear winner in the election, adding to the difficulties of a country struggling to recover from an economic crisis and battling growing militant violence in a polarized political context.

Karachi's stock index and government-issued sovereign bonds fell due to uncertainty.

Pakistan Elections Explained: A Prisoner, a Kingmaker and an Unexpected Comeback

An “Internet problem” caused the delay in counting votes after polling stations closed, according to Zafar Iqbal of the ECP.

The government said it had suspended mobile phone services before Thursday's elections as a security measure and that they were partially restored.

Image: Photo: AP

The main battle is expected to be between candidates backed by Mr Khan, whose PTI won the last national elections, and Mr Sharif's PML.

Mr Khan believes the country's powerful military is behind a crackdown aimed at eliminating his party, while analysts and opponents say Mr Sharif is backed by the generals.

The armed forces have dominated the nuclear-armed nation, directly or indirectly, during its 76 years of independence, but have maintained in recent years that they do not interfere in politics.

Mr Sharif, seen by many observers as a strong candidate, dismissed rumors of a unclear outcome.

He said: “Don't talk about a coalition government. It is very important that a government gets a clear majority… it should not rely on others.”

Image: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Photo: AP

If the elections do not result in a clear majority for anyone, as analysts predict, addressing the challenges facing the country could prove difficult.

This includes seeking a new bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the current deal expires in three weeks.

Thousands of troops were deployed on the streets and at polling stations across the country for Thursday's vote.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:50 Explosions in Pakistan kill dozens

The borders with Iran and Afghanistan were temporarily closed due to increased security.

Despite increased security measures, 12 people, including two children, were killed in 51 bombings, grenade attacks and shootings by militants, mainly in western provinces, the army said in a press release.

Caretaker Interior Minister Gohar Ejaz said: “Despite some isolated incidents, the overall situation remained under control, demonstrating the effectiveness of our security measures.”

Washington is concerned about “steps taken to restrict freedom of expression, particularly with regard to the use of the Internet and cell phones,” said State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel.

The United States strongly condemned election-related violence, both in the run-up to the vote and on Election Day, he added.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also expressed concern over the violence and the suspension of mobile phone services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/pakistan-election-early-results-shows-nawaz-sharif-has-edge-after-count-delays-13067219 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos